How to see My Audio Day in Spotify Wrapped 2022

By Sam Prance

My Audio Day is the exciting new feature of Spotify Wrapped 2022 and here's how you get it.

Spotify Wrapped 2022 is finally here and there's a new feature called My Audio Day that everyone's sharing on social media.

Every year Spotify Wrapped has a couple of surprises in store for listeners. As well as revealing your Top Songs, Top Artists and Top Genres of the year, Spotify analyses your listening habits and gives you extra information that you never knew you needed to know. In 2021, Spotify Wrapped gave users their Audio Auras and their 2021: The Movie soundtrack songs.

Spotify Wrapped 2022 has upped the ante. It reveals your Listening Personality and it's added a My Audio Day slide. That being said, some people are struggling to find their Audio Days and are claiming that they are missing from the roundup. With that in mind, we've put together an easy-to-follow explainer as to how you get your My Audio Day results.

How do I get My Audio Day in Spotify Wrapped 2022?

Spotify Wrapped 2022: How to see My Audio Day. Picture: Spotify

To access My Audio Day, you need to enter your Spotify Wrapped 2022 slideshow. To do this, make sure that you have the Spotify app downloaded (it's only available to view via the Spotify app this year). Your Spotify Wrapped should appear as soon as you open the app. However, if not, you can access Spotify Wrapped by visiting the website on your phone via this link.

Your Spotify Wrapped 2022 stats will then play for you in an Instagram Story style format with up to 12 slides. Here's what you need to do once you're in your Spotify Wrapped.

1) Skip straight to the second slide of your Spotify Wrapped by tapping the screen once.

2) Wrapped will then tell you your three different musical moods from morning to afternoon to night.

3) Before the slide stops playing, tap 'Share this story' at the bottom of your screen.

4) A shareable 'My Audio Day' image with your three different musical moods will pop up.

5) You can then download the image, send it to friends or post it to social media.

If you scroll to the eleventh slide (this may vary depending on if you listen to podcasts), you can also find out what your listening personality is.

How do I see My Audio Day in Spotify Wrapped 2022? Picture: Spotify

Every My Audio Day image is unique to your listening habits. However, an example is: 'My nights: Empowering Confident Chill', 'My afternoons: Reminisce Friendly Motivation' and 'My mornings: Patient Bittersweet Sad Boi'.

Here's hoping that Spotify Wrapped 2023 finally introduces your Top Albums!

What musical moods appear on your My Audio Day?

