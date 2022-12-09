SZA channels Avril Lavigne on F2F and the memes are iconic

By Sam Prance

"F2F got me doing disney knees oh she ate that bad".

SZA channels her inner Avril Lavigne on 'F2F' on her new album SOS and the memes are almost as iconic as the song itself.

After a five and a half year wait, fans weren't sure what to expect from SZA's sophomore LP. Would it take the 32-year-old in an unexpected new direction or would it act as a natural follow-up to Ctrl? The answer is both. Just like Ctrl, SZA's honesty and wit are present all over SOS. However, the 23 tracks also see SZA her explore new genres and facets of her artistry.

One track that fans can't get enough of is 'F2F' and it's all because SZA is serving true rock chick levels of pop punk on it.

SZA co-wrote 'F2F' with Lizzo and the song sees her miss an ex and try to distract herself by sleeping with other people. It's the production that people are really losing it over though.

The verses start out acoustic before a wall of sound crashes in that's reminiscent of peak Paramore. Seriously they need to bring Warped Tour back just so SZA can play this song!

Unsurprisingly, the song has already inspired thousands of memes and reactions with people living for SZA's take on classic '00s pop punk. One fan tweeted: "F2F being rock??? sza really the supreme like if you told me i was getting a rock track on here i’d laugh in your face like YES SZAMORE". Another wrote: "F2F got me doing disney knees oh she ate that bad".

Someone else tweeted: "sza recreating that feeling at the end of every early 2000s films when school is over and its time for summer break on f2f". Literally this!

F2F being rock??? sza really the supreme like if you told me i was getting a rock track on here i’d laugh in your face like YES SZAMORE — ceo of kory (@korysverse) December 9, 2022

F2F got me doing disney knees oh she ate that bad — folake aina (@f0lake) December 9, 2022

*F2F playing* It’s SZA and you’re watching Hannah Montana on Disney Chanel 💖💘 pic.twitter.com/jryZInYnxo — Manon (@manonsaignes) December 9, 2022

OKAYYY SZA LAVIGNE COSGROVE https://t.co/9XfCGxjE5m — mazzy (@mazzypopstar) December 9, 2022

sza we need a F2F remix ft. miranda cosgrove PLEASEEEE pic.twitter.com/Rh7ZExMzuZ — wiLL (@willfulchaos) December 9, 2022

sza leaving the studio after recording F2F pic.twitter.com/0mwYpsRgoM — mason SOS (@motivenda) December 9, 2022

sza recreating that feeling at the end of every early 2000s films when school is over and its time for summer break on f2f — alex (@userctrI) December 9, 2022

Petition to get Avril Lavigne on the remix!

