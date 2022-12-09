SZA addresses BBL rumours in SOS lyrics and fans are living for it

By Sam Prance

SZA also confirms that she's had cosmetic surgery in her 'Conceited' lyrics.

SZA appears to confirm rumours that she has had a BBL in her 'SOS' lyrics and fans are living for how she addresses them.

The wait is over! Ever since SZA released CTRL in 2017, fans have been desperate for the singer to release another project. In the years since, SZA has released collaborations with the likes of Doja Cat and Summer Walker and her own hit singles ('Good Days', 'I Hate U'). Now, SZA has officially dropped her sophomore album SOS to widespread critical acclaim.

Listeners are obsessed with every song on the album but it's a line in 'SOS' that's really captured the internet's attention.

SZA addresses BBL rumours in SOS lyrics and fans are living for it. Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, Top Dawg Entertainment

Celebrities are often subject to plastic surgery rumours, and in recent years people have speculated that SZA has had a Brazilian butt lift. Now, SZA has responded to the rumours in the most iconic way. In the title track of SOS, SZA ruminates on where she is in life right now and sings: "So classic, that ass so fat, it look natural, it's not".

Naturally, fans are living for SZA's candour. One person tweeted: "'that ass so fat, it looks natural, it’s not.' SZA REALLY CONFIRMED THOSE BBL ALLEGATIONS JUST LIKE THAT!!?" Another added: "Sza admitting she got a bbl on the first track! Let’s GO".

Elsewhere on the album, SZA opens up further about her surgery on 'Conceited'. She sings: "I just got my body done, ain't got no guilt about it I just heard your opinion, I could've did without it".

We have no choice but to stan.