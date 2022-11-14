The Neighbourhood fire drummer Brandon Fried following sexual assault accusations

The Neighbourhood fire drummer Brandon Fried for sexually assaulting María Sardoya. Picture: Chiaki Nozu/Getty Images, @brandonfried_ via Instagram

By Sam Prance

Brandon Fried confessed to sexually assaulting María Sardoya after she called him out on Instagram. [CW // Sexual assault]

Listen to this article Loading audio...

CONTENT WARNING: This article contains details of sexual assault that some readers may find triggering and disturbing.

The Neighbourhood have fired their drummer Brandon Fried after fellow artist María Sardoya accused him of sexual assault.

Yesterday (Nov 13), The Marías singer María Sardoya took to her Instagram stories to call out The Neighbourhood's Brandon Fried for sexually assaulting her. She wrote: "I was at a bar last night, and I was groped under the table by Brandon Fried. It was one of the most uncomfortable things I’ve ever experienced. I felt an invasion of my space, privacy and body."

María then tagged The Neighbourhood and wrote: "Y'all need a new drummer, this guy is a complete creep". Now, the rock band have released a statement in response to María and also revealed that they have removed Brandon from the group.

READ MORE: Rex Orange County charged with multiple accounts of sexual assault

We’re so proud and grateful to @themarias for bringing this intolerable and disgraceful behavior to light. There is no place in music or in the world for ANY level of sexual harassment or assault. Resources available here: https://t.co/0ltoR4b313 pic.twitter.com/yURAFoTCCW — Amplify Her Voice (@amplifyhervoice) November 14, 2022

Taking to Twitter shortly after María posted about the sexual assault, The Neighbourhood wrote: "We are grateful to María for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behaviour towards women. As a result of Brandon’s actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood."

Brandon has also personally apologised to María on Instagram stories. He wrote: "I am so terribly sorry to María. My actions were inexcusable and intolerable. They are not reflective of who I am as a person, but clearly a reflection of who I become while under the influence."

Brandon added: "It is evident that I must address my problems with alcohol and substance abuse, which I am now seeking help for. I want to apologize to women who have been victims of any behavior that has left them feeling uncomfortable or violated."

He ended by writing: "I am also sorry to The Neighbourhood and our fans for letting them down."

We are grateful to Maria for coming forward. We have zero tolerance for any kind of inappropriate behavior towards women. As a result of Brandon’s actions, he will no longer be a member of The Neighbourhood. — The Neighbourhood (@thenbhd) November 13, 2022

Fried responds, saying his actions are inexcusable and a result of him being under the influence. pic.twitter.com/8KWH04wCpg — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 14, 2022

Brandon played as a drummer for The Neighbourhood for over eight years between 2014 and 2022. As it stands, The Neighbourhood are yet to replace him. We shall keep you informed with any updates.

If you - or anyone you know - needs help, please contact the following:

If you're in the US, the National Sexual Assault Hotline is available 24/7 at 800-656-HOPE and you can also visit RAINN. If you're in the UK, you can visit Rape Crisis or call 0808 802 9999.