The Weeknd reportedly threatened to pull out of Coachella after being offered less money than Kanye West

By Jazmin Duribe

Kanye West was allegedly set to earn $8.5 million from his Coachella headline gig.

The Weeknd reportedly threatened to pull out of his headlining performance at Coachella unless the festival organisers matched what would have been paid to Kanye West.

In case you didn't know, Kanye West was initially meant to perform during the Sunday slot at Coachella, which kicks off on April 15. Harry Styles will be playing on the Friday of the infamous two-weekend festival, while Billie Eilish will be performing on Saturday.

However, less than two weeks before the 'Jesus Walks' rapper was due to perform, it was revealed that he had dropped out of playing at the festival. Neither Kanye or Coachella revealed why he chose not to go ahead with the performance, but back in February, Kanye said he would need Billie Eilish to apologise to Travis Scott for seemingly taking a swipe at the Astroworld controversy before he performs.

On Wednesday (Apr 6), it was announced that Kanye would be replaced by The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia. However a new report from Page Six claims The Weeknd threatened to pull out of the festival after being offered less money than Kanye's $8.5 million performance fee ($500,000 of that is intended to cover production costs).

A source told the publication: "The Weeknd came in at short notice to take Kanye’s top spot. But Phil Anschutz [who owns the Coachella Festival through AEG Live] wanted to hold on to Kanye’s money and pay The Weeknd far less, just a few million. The festival would pocket the rest.

"Even after Coachella announced the new lineup on Wednesday, a deal wasn’t in place for The Weeknd, who threatened to pull out at an hour’s notice if he didn’t get the same deal as Kanye."

After some back and forth between The Weeknd and Coachella, a fair deal was arranged. The source added: "Finally, on Wednesday — faced with the prospect of a second headline act pulling out of Coachella at the last minute — Anschutz’s company caved and agreed to pay The Weeknd the same money."

Once the news hit the internet, people debated if The Weeknd and Kanye West should be paid the same amount.

The weeknd is a bigger and better artist than kanye. Deserves much more — KARᱬA (@AdiosPerraa) April 7, 2022

why would they pay him any less? every artist should make the same amount if they headline. — adam / WE GO UP (@nickishiatus) April 7, 2022

he’s right ! pay him more than kanye! — 🤝 (@tayrianaaa_) April 7, 2022

If anything Abel should get more money since he’s more popular than Kanye and they called him last minute pic.twitter.com/VKq20CdJDi — Raphael🤴🏻 (@RaphaelDuran) April 7, 2022

I love Abel and He deserves their money but comments said Abel is much bigger than Kanye is a lie and disrespect tbh. Even Abel wouldn’t say that and he was influenced by Kanye. 20years kanye still compete in chart with new artists is already insane. Watch this video at festival. pic.twitter.com/Y9QC59u2B8 — hayden99 (@haydenye99) April 7, 2022

As he should. The Weeknd is way bigger, more global, has more and bigger hits, and he also did the Super Bowl. He should be charging MORE than Kanye — taylor super bowl 2023 (@alltoowellexile) April 7, 2022

