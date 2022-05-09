Travis Barker says Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish’s music is not pop-punk

By Sam Prance

The Blink-182 drummer revealed that he's a big fan of both artists.

Travis Barker has opened up about pop-punk today and whether or not Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish are pop-punk singers.

Over the past couple of years, there has been a major pop-punk resurgence. Mainstream artists like Machine Gun Kelly and Willow have released pop-punk projects and stars like Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish have dominated the charts with pop-punk style hits. Not to mention, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker has become music's most in-demand collaborator.

Now, Travis has revealed what he thinks of artists like Olivia and Billie, and how they fit into the pop-punk landscape.

Travis Barker says Olivia Rodrigo and Billie Eilish’s music is not pop-punk. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/2019 iHeartMedia, Geffen Records

Speaking to Billboard, Travis said: "I love Olivia's album, I love everything Billie's done." However, he then specified that he wouldn't categorise their music as pop-punk. Travis said: "I won't say, 'This is pop-punk.' I'll say, this music that came out like Avril Lavigne's Love Sux and Machine Gun Kelly's Tickets to My Downfall, were all inspired by pop-punk."

Travis then continued: "It doesn't mean it's just pop-punk or has to be categorised like that. You don't have to follow the rules or keep it as sterile as the label or whatever the rollout plan may be." He added: "It’s not how it was when Blink or Green Day came out where there were pop-punk kids, metal kids, rap kids."

Travis also said that he will never "outgrow" pop-punk as a genre and that he credits himself as helping bring it back. He said: "I’m not going to take credit for the sky being blue or my tattoos being black but we did bring that genre back."