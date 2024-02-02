Victoria Monét shuts down claims that Ariana Grande "stole" her sound

Victoria Monét Explains Every Song On 'JAGUAR II' | Making The Album

By Sam Prance

Victoria Monét has written songs on every single one of Ariana Grande's albums to date.

Victoria Monét has shut down comparisons between her and Ariana Grande after accusations that Ariana stole her "sound".

Victoria Monét and Ariana Grande fans will already know that the two stars are close friends and collaborators. Victoria first worked with Ariana on her debut album Yours Truly. Victoria has also co-written many of Ariana's biggest songs to date, including 'Thank U, Next', '7 Rings' and 'Positions'. Not to mention, they've sung together on hits like 'Monopoly'.

Both artists regularly shout each other out and support each other on and offline. However, some people have accused Ariana of copying Victoria's sound with her music and now Victoria has addressed the claims in a new interview.

Victoria Monét shuts down claims that Ariana Grande "stole" her sound. Picture: David Livingston/WireImage, Republic Records

Talking with Cosmopolitan, Victoria said: "It’s weird that people are comparing us and are surprised that a song would sound like something that I wrote - because I did write it. If the roles were reversed, if Ariana was a songwriter first, you may find me trying to hit a whistle tone or something. It’s a moot point to me, so I just let the internet do their thing."

In other words, of course you can hear Victoria in Ariana's music - she's a signifiant part of it - but the two artists each have their own unique spin on things that they bring to their own music.

In a separate interview with Variety, Victoria praised Ariana for always bigging her up. She said: "I’m super thankful because [Ariana] as a friend had done so much to put my name in people’s mouths and make sure she’s crediting everyone that’s writing for her."

However, she added that she's done with the Ariana questions. She said: "But in interviews, I just want to talk about my artistry and they’re like, ‘What’s Ariana’s favourite colour?’"

Victoria Monét and Ariana Grande at One Love Manchester Benefit Concert. Picture: Getty Images/Dave Hogan for One Love Manchester

As for what she wants fans to take from her music, Victoria told Cosmopolitan: "When people are singing along to my music, I want them to be manifesting great things in their lives. You can sing or speak your way through hard times and turn a new leaf."

Victoria was recently nominated for an incredible seven Grammys at the 2024 Grammy Awards including Record of the Year for her Top 40 hit single 'On My Mama' and Best New Artist. Pretty legendary if you ask me!