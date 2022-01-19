When We Were Young festival: Tickets, prices, presale, lineup and everything you need to know

By Sam Prance

Paramore and My Chemical Romance will headline the brand new When We Were Young festival.

Emo kids assemble. A brand new festival has been announced and all of your favourite pop punk acts are part of the lineup.

Ever since the final Warped Tour took place in 2019, there's been a gap in the market for a US music festival dedicated to all things rock and pop punk. Festivals came to a halt in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic but now they're back and there's a new one in town. The When We Were Young festival looks set to be the hottest event of 2022.

First things first, Paramore and My Chemical Romance are headlining When We Were Young. Not to mention, Avril Lavigne and many other beloved names are involved. With that in mind, here's everything you need to know about the When We Were Young festival including the date, the venue and ticket price and presale information.

How do I get When We Were Young tickets?

When We Were Young Festival: Tickets, prices, presale, lineup etc. Picture: Ethan Miller/Getty Images, Live Nation, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival

Alongside Paramore, My Chemical Romance and Avril Lavigne, the When We Were Young lineup includes the likes of Bring Me The Horizon, Boys Like Girls, Taking Back Sunday, We the Kings, Manchester Orchestra, Dance Gavin Dance, the All-American Rejects, 3OH!3, Atreyu, Jimmy Eat World, A Day to Remember, Hawthorne Heights, Wolf Alice and more.

The festival will take place at Las Vegas Festival Grounds in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 22, 2022. As for tickets, prices start at $224.99 and VIP cost $499.99. Tickets go on presale this Friday (Jan 21). To get access to presale tickets, all you have to do is visit When We Were Young's site and sign-up to their mailing list. You can do that HERE right now.

Naturally, fans are losing it over the lineup. Here are just a few of the reactions so far.

BRB - saving up to fly to Las Vegas in October!