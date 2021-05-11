Willow Smith and Avril Lavigne are releasing a pop-punk duet

By Sam Prance

Willow Smith has fully entered her pop-punk era with her new album and Avril Lavigne is involved.

Willow Smith is about to make all of our pop-punk dreams come true. She has a collab with Avril Lavigne on her new album.

Fans of Willow Smith will already know that the 20-year-old star is currently in her pop-punk era. Last month (Apr 28), Willow returned with a brand new alt-rock collaboration with Blink-182 king Travis Barker. 'Transparent Soul' is the first taste of her upcoming album, which draws inspiration from pop-punk icons like Hayley Williams, Gerard Way and Patrick Stump.

Now, Willow has teased what we can expect from the project and it includes a duet with pop-punk queen Avril Lavigne.

Willow Smith and Avril Lavigne are releasing a pop-punk duet. Picture: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2 Presented by Amazon Prime Video, Steve Jennings/WireImage

Speaking to W about her collaborators on the new project, Willow said: "I needed to get that pop-punk cosign. First, I hit up Travis Barker, because I was like, 'Yo, I know that you would kill this.' So we got in the studio together, and I let him listen to 'Transparent Soul,' and he loved it; I was shaking in the studio, worried about whether he would think it was lame."

She continued: "Then I wanted 'Grow' to sound like it was on Radio Disney in 2007, so I hit up Avril Lavigne; I wanted that 2007 Avril angst. When I heard what she did with what I sent her, I felt like I was transported back to my tween days, in the car, just screaming, 'I don’t have to try to make you realize!' It was beyond any joy that I could have imagined."

This already sounds like the most iconic song of all time.

As for changing genre, Willow explained: "I always wanted to do a metal album, because my mom was my inspiration as a child. I went on tour with her when I was 7 or 8, when she performed at Ozzfest with her band, Wicked Wisdom. Seeing a strong Black woman onstage singing rock was so amazing."

She added: "I never thought I could do rock music, because I was trained since I was 8 to sing R&B. Then I was just like, You know what? Eff it. Why not let me just see if I can actually achieve this musical vision?"

As it stands, there's no release date or title for Willow's new Avril duet or album. We shall update you as soon as there is.