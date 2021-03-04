Zara Larsson reveals why she didn’t release Sweet Melody by Little Mix | PopBuzz Meets

By Sam Prance

Zara Larsson also let slip that she would love to collaborate with Little Mix in The Most Impossible Zara Larsson Quiz.

Zara Larsson has opened up about why she didn't release 'Sweet Melody' even though she recorded it before Little Mix did.

Speaking to PopBuzz about almost releasing 'Sweet Melody', Zara explained: "It was super fun and then they said Little Mix want it and obviously they did their THING on it. I'm so happy for them. They got a Number 1 with it."

She then praised the girl group: "I feel like they did what they did to the song. They're all about girl empowerment. I just feel like it made sense."

Zara also discussed what her dream collaborations are and much much more while taking on The Most Impossible Zara Larsson Quiz, in which we asked her difficult trivia questions about her prolific career to date.

Addressing the rumours that she's recorded a collaboration with Little Mix, Zara revealed: "We haven't done one yet but I'm so down for it. I love the girls. We would do a sick choreo video and some good harmonies."

Zara also spoke about wanting to work with Ariana Grande and Kehlani. She teased: "I would love to do a proper song with Ariana Grande. I think that would sound amazing. I would love to do one with Kehlani. I actually did text her and she was like 'oh yeah sure' but I'm too shy to bug her so I never texted her again."

Zara continued: "I've collaborated with so many amazing artists but I'd love to do more with girls and women."

As for her new album Poster Girl, Zara revealed what her favourite tracks are. She said: "I'm very excited for 'What Happens Here'. 'Poster Girl' is one of my favourites. It's so fun and funky and fresh. 'Look What You've Done' is my current favourite but it changes all the time."

Zara's second studio album Poster Girl is out on all platforms tomorrow (Mar 5).