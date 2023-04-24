Zendaya explains how her Coachella vocals were affected by the crowd noise

Zendaya thanks fans after her surprise Coachella performance

"I don't know what happened, I don't know what I sounded like but I just was like, 'you know what, I'm just gonna have fun'."

Forget the Frank Ocean set, forget Shawn and Camila's reunion kiss, forget Kendall Jenner's anti-Coachella outfit... The multi-hyphenate sensation Zendaya just became the most talked about person at the music festival – and for good reason.

Loooong ago, before the multiple Emmy wins and the blockbuster movies, Zendaya had a music career. That music career has now taken a back seat, but the star recently dipped back in to collaborate with Labrinth on two songs ('All For Us' and 'I'm Tired') for the Euphoria soundtrack.

And this weekend (April 22), Zendaya took to the stage for the first time in over seven years to perform those two songs live with Labrinth. The surprise completely shocked the audience, and the reaction she received from the crowd was absolutely unbelievable.

Reacting to the whole thing, Zendaya has now explained that overwhelming noise from the crowd meant she couldn't hear herself sing.

Zendaya makes her comeback to the stage for the first time in 7 years to perform ‘All For Us’ with Labrinth at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/mmf0woZGso — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 23, 2023

On her Instagram story, Zendaya took a quick moment to thank the crowd and share a little insight into what it felt like on stage facing hundreds and thousands of screaming fans.

"I'm heading to bed and I just wanted to say thank you, again, for such a magical, beautiful night," she started. "Thank you to Lab for inviting me, and making all this happen so last minute. Thank you to that gorgeous crowd."

After clips from the official Coachella livestream started to make their way around social media, people were quick to comment on the quality of Zendaya's vocals. Some thought she sounded incredible (she did!), others felt the need to share that they thought she sounded a bit "off" or too quiet.

In her video, Zendaya then explained what was happening in her earpiece due to the crowd noise: "I have never heard screaming like that in my entire life. As soon as I turned the corner, I couldn't hear anything. I couldn't hear anything but you guys."

"I'm sorry, I don't know what happened," she laughed, adding: "I don't know what I sounded like but I just was like, 'you know what, I'm just gonna have fun'. And whatever, you know."

Zendaya shows behind-the-scenes look at her Coachella performance

In another Instagram Story video, Zendaya wrote: "I wish y'all could understand how loud it was last night...when I tell you this is exactly what I heard in my ears, my mic picked up every single one of you."

She also shared a video from backstage where you can barely hear her or Labrinth's vocals, just the deafening screams from the crowd and everyone singing the lyrics back at the two of them.

And for those wondering about Tom Holland's reaction to the whole thing? It doesn't look like he was at Coachella for the performance but he has been liking countless Instagram posts sharing photos and videos of Zendaya on the night. Bless.

Popstar Zendaya, please come back next year! You still need to perform 'Replay'!

