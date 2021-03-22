QUIZ: What % punk rock are you?

By Jazmin Duribe

Let's settle this once and for all.

Every true punk rocker knows it's not just about the music, it's a way of life. You might have dipped your toe in the punk rock scene back in the day, but it never really leaves your system.

But would you consider yourself punk rock, or more mainstream now? Well, we have the answers. This quiz is fool-proof, highly scientific and incredibly accurate. All you need to do is answer a few questions and your punk rock destiny will be revealed…