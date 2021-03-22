QUIZ: What % punk rock are you?

22 March 2021, 17:33

QUIZ: What % punk rock are you?
QUIZ: What % punk rock are you? Picture: Arista, Fueled by Ramen
Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Let's settle this once and for all.

Every true punk rocker knows it's not just about the music, it's a way of life. You might have dipped your toe in the punk rock scene back in the day, but it never really leaves your system.

But would you consider yourself punk rock, or more mainstream now? Well, we have the answers. This quiz is fool-proof, highly scientific and incredibly accurate. All you need to do is answer a few questions and your punk rock destiny will be revealed…

QUIZ: Does Avril Lavigne think you're punk rock?

QUIZ: How well do you remember the lyrics to Mr Brightside?

QUIZ: What % emo are you, really?

Trending on PopBuzz

QUIZ: How well do you remember Frozen?

QUIZ: How well do you remember Frozen?

TV & Film

Can you ace this internet test?

QUIZ: Only someone born after 2000 can score 100% on this internet quiz

Social Media

RJ Cyler

RJ Cyler: 13 facts about the Sierra Burgess Is A Loser actor you need to know

TV & Film

Attractive quiz

QUIZ: How attractive are you based on your taste in guys?

Quizzes

Kylie Jenner called out for asking fans to donate to her MUA’s GoFundMe

Kylie Jenner is being called out for asking fans to donate to her MUA’s GoFundMe

Celeb