Vine star Adam Perkins dies aged 24

14 April 2021, 14:56 | Updated: 14 April 2021, 16:04

Vine star Adam Perkins dies aged 24
Vine star Adam Perkins dies aged 24. Picture: @adam__perkins via Instagram

By Sam Prance

Adam Perkins' twin brother, Patrick Perkins, has since taken to Instagram to confirm to pay tribute to Adam.

Beloved Vine star Adam Perkins has tragically died at the age of 24.

Yesterday (Apr 13), Adam Perkins' twin brother, Patrick Perkins, took to social media to confirm that Adam had passed away on April 11. Adam first rose to fame on Vine and quickly gained a legion of fans thanks to his hilarious videos. He is perhaps best known for his iconic 'Welcome to Chilli's' video. It's currently unclear how Adam died.

In a heartfelt, Instagram post dedicate to his "best friend", Patrick wrote: "my brother, Adam Perkins, passed away this previous Sunday, 4-11-21."

Adam then continued: "i can’t even really put into words what this loss means for me. i’m often asked the question, “what’s it like to be a twin?” and my response is usually, “what’s it like to NOT be a twin?” being a twin is a very central part of my identity. it’s all i’ve known. and i’m struggling to find the words to explain what it will be like for me to live in this world without him. my best friend."

He added: "in his honor, I will be releasing his album “Latch Relay” on a limited edition vinyl. it will be the first release on Plas Teg Records ( @plas.teg ), a label that will seek to fulfill his musical destiny that was so tragically cut short. i love you, my best friend Adam. 1997-forever."

Adam also posted an emotional video tribute to his brother on the platform.

Our thoughts are with Adam's friends, family and loved ones at this time.

Features & Lists

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan: 11 facts

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan: 11 facts about the Never Have I Ever actress you need to know

TV & Film

Joshua Bassett: facts Lie Lie Lie singer

Joshua Bassett: 24 facts about the Lie Lie Lie singer you need to know

TV & Film

Manu Rios: 13 facts about the Elite actor

Manu Rios: 15 facts about the Elite actor you need to know

TV & Film

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X: 24 facts about the Montero rapper you probably never knew

Features

Sarah Jeffrey CW Charmed reboot

Sarah Jeffery: 13 facts about the Charmed actress you should know

TV & Film

Video

All Time Low

All Time Low vs The Most Impossible All Time Low Quiz | PopBuzz Meets

Video

Veronica Green

Drag Race UK’s Veronica Green reveals the surprising inspirations behind her drag persona | My Life In 20

Interviews

Brooke Lynn Hytes

Brooke Lynn Hytes: ‘In 2020 I learned that I hate people’ | My Life In 20

Interviews

Wyatt Russell talks Captain America and John Walker vs. Thanos

Falcon And The Winter Soldier's Wyatt Russell reveals what John Walker would've done in Endgame | PopBuzz Meets

Video

Aja

Aja: “I was too emotional to sit in an office for the rest of my life“ | My Life In 20

Interviews