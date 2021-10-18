Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a huge free update next month

By Jazmin Duribe

Animal Crossing: New Horizons 2.0 will be available on Nintendo Switch on November 5.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons enthusiasts assemble. Nintendo have just announced that our favourite game is getting a new update next month – and it's free!

If you're anything like us, Animal Crossing probably got you through the coronavirus pandemic. With the production of all our favourite TV shows cancelled, public places closed and lockdown depriving us of seeing our friends and families, we were all looking for ways to keep ourselves safe and occupied beyond making banana bread. That's when we discovered Animal Crossing: New Horizons and our lives drastically changed for the better.

Well, the only way is up now. Nintendo have announced that Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a free update which will be available from November 5. Expect a truck load of new features, character additions and improvements that you have been screaming for.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is getting a huge free update next month. Picture: Nintendo

The free update includes the addition of Brewster and The Roost coffee shop. Kick back and relax as Brewster serves you the finest lattes for only 200 Bells. You might even run into some island residents or you can invite a character of your choosing.

If coffee's not your thing, don't worry. Head to see Kapp'n who can whisk you away to a mystery island destination on his boat for 1,000 Nook Miles. He'll even sing sea shanties along the way.

Plus, Harv's Island is back, but not as you know it. It'll be transformed into a bustling plaza filled with a number of shops. If you contribute a few Bells, Saharah, Redd, Kicks and Leif will be able to set up shops. Reese and Cyrus will customise furniture that you can't customise yourself, and then there's fortune teller Katrina, and hairstylist Harriet, who will be bringing along 11 new hairstyles with her.

Back on your island, a new stretching exercise class will be available at the main plaza and Tom Nook will be offering new custom exterior options for your home. Villagers will also be able to invite you to their place or invite themselves to your house.

Now for the disappointing news. Nintendo have confirmed that this will be Animal Crossing: New Horizons' final "major free content update". But there could be minor updates or paid ones in the future.

If you want a full list of the free content coming to your island, watch Animal Crossing: New Horizons Direct here.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is coming to Nintendo Switch on November 5. Picture: Nintendo

