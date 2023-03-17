Harry Styles leads nominations for The Global Awards 2023

The Global Awards 2023. Picture: Global

By PopBuzz

The biggest stars of music and entertainment will be crowned winners of The Global Awards 2023 on March 31st

Global, the Media & Entertainment group, has revealed the shortlist for The Global Awards 2023, celebrating the biggest stars of music and entertainment.

Harry Styles leads nominations, receiving five across four categories, closely followed by one of the biggest British breakthrough stars in recent years, Aitch, who has received four nominations.

Sam Fender and George Ezra are nominated in three categories, and other shortlisted artists include Beyoncé, Lizzo, Meghan Trainor, SZA, RAYE, Taylor Swift, Steve Lacy and Wet Leg.

Now in its sixth year, The Global Awards brings together all of Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Gold, as well as Global Player, to celebrate the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment across a wide range of genres.

The winners will be revealed on air, online and on Global Player on 31st March 2023.

The Global Awards 2023 shortlist nominees:

Best Song

Aitch – 'Baby' (Feat. Ashanti)

Beyoncé – 'Break My Soul'

Fireboy Dml & Ed Sheeran – 'Peru'

George Ezra – 'Green Green Grass'

Harry Styles – 'As It Was'

Harry Styles – 'Late Night Talking'

The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber – 'Stay'

Lewis Capaldi – 'Forget Me'

Lizzo – 'About Damn Time'

Lizzo – '2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)'

Meghan Trainor – 'Made You Look'

Mimi Webb - 'House On Fire'

Raye, 070 Shake – 'Escapism.'

Sam Smith – 'Unholy' (Feat. Kim Petras)

Taylor Swift – 'Anti-hero'

Best Social Trended Song

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - 'I’m Good' (Blue)

Joji – 'Glimpse Of Us'

Jvke – 'Golden Hour'

Meghan Trainor – 'Made You Look'

Miguel – 'Sure Thing'

Nicky Youre, Dazy - 'Sunroof'

Raye, 070 Shake – 'Escapism'.

Rema & Selena Gomez – 'Calm Down'

Steve Lacy – 'Bad Habit'

Sza – 'Kill Bill'

Best Group

Arctic Monkeys

D-Block Europe

Coldplay

Muse

Red Hot Chilli Peppers

Wet Leg

Best Male

Aitch

Calvin Harris

George Ezra

Harry Styles

KSI

Lewis Capaldi

Liam Gallagher

Sam Fender

Stormzy

Tom Grennan

Best Female

Anne-Marie

Becky Hill

Beyoncé

Lizzo

Meghan Trainor

Mimi Webb

P!NK

RAYE

Sza

Taylor Swift

Best Podcast

My Therapist Ghosted Me

That Peter Crouch Podcast

The News Agents

The Rest is Politics

The Wittering Whitehalls

Best British Act

Anne-marie

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Harry Styles

Joel Corry

Lewis Capaldi

Mimi Webb

Raye

Sam Fender

Sam Smith

Stormzy

Tom Grennan

Best Classical Artist

Abel Selaocoe

Alison Balsom

Isata Kanneh-mason

Lang Lang

Ludovico Einaudi

Nicola Benedetti

Sheku Kanneh-mason

Mass Appeal

Beyoncé

Coldplay

Elton John

George Ezra

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

P!nk

Best Hip Hop Or R&B

Aitch

Arrdee

Beyoncé

Burna Boy

Central Cee

D-block Europe

Dave

Doja Cat

Drake

Fireboy Dml

Flo

Raye

Stormzy

Best Indie Act

Blink-182

Florence + The Machine

Kasabian

Liam Gallagher

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Sam Fender

Best Dance Act

Bru-c

Clementine Douglas

David Guetta

Eliza Rose

Fred Again..

Lf System

Luude

Pinkpantheress

The Blessed Madonna

Tiësto

Rising Star

Bru-c

Flo

Jvke

Lf System

Pinkpantheress

Sam Ryder

Wet Leg

Most Played Song