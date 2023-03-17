Harry Styles leads nominations for The Global Awards 2023

17 March 2023, 07:00

The Global Awards 2023
The Global Awards 2023. Picture: Global
The biggest stars of music and entertainment will be crowned winners of The Global Awards 2023 on March 31st

Global, the Media & Entertainment group, has revealed the shortlist for The Global Awards 2023, celebrating the biggest stars of music and entertainment.

Harry Styles leads nominations, receiving five across four categories, closely followed by one of the biggest British breakthrough stars in recent years, Aitch, who has received four nominations.

Sam Fender and George Ezra are nominated in three categories, and other shortlisted artists include Beyoncé, Lizzo, Meghan Trainor, SZA, RAYE, Taylor Swift, Steve Lacy and Wet Leg.

Now in its sixth year, The Global Awards brings together all of Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Gold, as well as Global Player, to celebrate the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment across a wide range of genres.

The winners will be revealed on air, online and on Global Player on 31st March 2023.

The Global Awards 2023 shortlist nominees:

Best Song

  • Aitch – 'Baby' (Feat. Ashanti)
  • Beyoncé – 'Break My Soul'
  • Fireboy Dml & Ed Sheeran – 'Peru'
  • George Ezra – 'Green Green Grass'
  • Harry Styles – 'As It Was'
  • Harry Styles – 'Late Night Talking'
  • The Kid Laroi, Justin Bieber – 'Stay'
  • Lewis Capaldi – 'Forget Me'
  • Lizzo – 'About Damn Time'
  • Lizzo – '2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)'
  • Meghan Trainor – 'Made You Look'
  • Mimi Webb - 'House On Fire'
  • Raye, 070 Shake – 'Escapism.'
  • Sam Smith – 'Unholy' (Feat. Kim Petras)
  • Taylor Swift – 'Anti-hero'

Best Social Trended Song

  • David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - 'I’m Good' (Blue)
  • Joji – 'Glimpse Of Us'
  • Jvke – 'Golden Hour'
  • Meghan Trainor – 'Made You Look'
  • Miguel – 'Sure Thing'
  • Nicky Youre, Dazy - 'Sunroof'
  • Raye, 070 Shake – 'Escapism'.
  • Rema & Selena Gomez – 'Calm Down'
  • Steve Lacy – 'Bad Habit'
  • Sza – 'Kill Bill'

Best Group

  • Arctic Monkeys
  • D-Block Europe
  • Coldplay
  • Muse
  • Red Hot Chilli Peppers
  • Wet Leg

Best Male

  • Aitch
  • Calvin Harris
  • George Ezra
  • Harry Styles
  • KSI
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Liam Gallagher
  • Sam Fender
  • Stormzy
  • Tom Grennan

Best Female

  • Anne-Marie
  • Becky Hill
  • Beyoncé
  • Lizzo
  • Meghan Trainor
  • Mimi Webb
  • P!NK
  • RAYE
  • Sza
  • Taylor Swift

Best Podcast

  • My Therapist Ghosted Me
  • That Peter Crouch Podcast
  • The News Agents
  • The Rest is Politics
  • The Wittering Whitehalls

Best British Act

  • Anne-marie
  • Becky Hill
  • Calvin Harris
  • Harry Styles
  • Joel Corry
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Mimi Webb
  • Raye
  • Sam Fender
  • Sam Smith
  • Stormzy
  • Tom Grennan

Best Classical Artist

  • Abel Selaocoe
  • Alison Balsom
  • Isata Kanneh-mason
  • Lang Lang
  • Ludovico Einaudi
  • Nicola Benedetti
  • Sheku Kanneh-mason

Mass Appeal

  • Beyoncé
  • Coldplay
  • Elton John
  • George Ezra
  • Harry Styles
  • Lewis Capaldi
  • P!nk

Best Hip Hop Or R&B

  • Aitch
  • Arrdee
  • Beyoncé
  • Burna Boy
  • Central Cee
  • D-block Europe
  • Dave
  • Doja Cat
  • Drake
  • Fireboy Dml
  • Flo
  • Raye
  • Stormzy

Best Indie Act

  • Blink-182
  • Florence + The Machine
  • Kasabian
  • Liam Gallagher
  • Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers
  • Sam Fender

Best Dance Act

  • Bru-c
  • Clementine Douglas
  • David Guetta
  • Eliza Rose
  • Fred Again..
  • Lf System
  • Luude
  • Pinkpantheress
  • The Blessed Madonna
  • Tiësto

Rising Star

  • Bru-c
  • Flo
  • Jvke
  • Lf System
  • Pinkpantheress
  • Sam Ryder
  • Wet Leg

Most Played Song

  • Awarded to the artist responsible for the most played song on Global’s stations in 2023

