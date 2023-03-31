Harry Styles wins big at The Global Awards 2023

31 March 2023, 07:00

Woodrow Whyte

By Woodrow Whyte

Here is the full list of winners announced at The Global Awards 2023.

Harry Styles has emerged as the big winner at this year's The Global Awards, scoping three prizes: Best Male, Best British Act and Best Song for 'As It Was'.

Also celebrating is US superstar Lizzo who was crowned Best Female, her first ever British award. Coldplay were named Best Group for the second consecutive year having scooped the award for the first time in 2022.

Now in its sixth year, The Global Awards brings together Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Gold, as well as Global Player, to celebrate the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment across a wide range of genres.

The Global Awards 2023
The Global Awards 2023. Picture: Global

Other winners included Lewis Capaldi, who won in the Mass Appeal category and RAYE, 070 Shake won Best Social Trended Song with the huge hit ‘Escapism’.

Central Cee picked up the award for Best Hip Hop or RnB, and Best Dance Act was awarded to Fred again...

FLO scooped the Rising Star award in recognition of their breakthrough success in 2022, following in the footsteps of previous winners, Mimi Webb, Joel Corry, Mabel and Aitch.

‘Where Did You Go?’ by Jax Jones (feat. MNEK) was named Most Played Song 2022, awarded to the artist responsible for the most played song on Global’s stations in 2022.

Commenting on his triple Global Award win, Harry Styles said: "I just wanted to send you a quick message to say thank you so, so much for the recognition, it means a lot to me. I really appreciate it! Take care.”

Lizzo, who was named Best Female, said, “I just want to say thank you so much for this award. This is my first British award! Thank you to Global, thank you to Capital and Heart for playing my music, and thank you to all of y’all out there, the listeners on the radio. Keep streaming, keep listening to the radio! And stream 'Special' featuring SZA!”

Full list of winners The Global Awards 2023:

BEST SONG 
HARRY STYLES – AS IT WAS

BEST MALE
HARRY STYLES

BEST BRITISH ACT
HARRY STYLES

BEST FEMALE
LIZZO

BEST GROUP 
COLDPLAY

MASS APPEAL 
LEWIS CAPALDI

BEST SOCIAL TRENDED SONG
RAYE, 070 SHAKE – ESCAPISM.

BEST HIP HOP OR RnB 
CENTRAL CEE

BEST DANCE ACT
FRED AGAIN..

RISING STAR
FLO

BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST
LUDOVICO EINAUDI 

BEST PODCAST
THE NEWS AGENTS

BEST INDIE ACT
WET LEG

MOST PLAYED SONG
JAX JONES FEAT. MNEK – WHERE DID YOU GO?

