Ways you can donate to Global’s Make Some Noise

Here’s how you can donate to make a big difference to small charities. Picture: Global's Make Some Noise

By Woodrow Whyte

PopBuzz needs your help to raise money for our charity, Global’s Make Some Noise.

Global’s Make Some Noise supports small charities doing vital work in local communities.

They are working hard to help those who need it most, but they need your help. Help delivering food banks, mental health programmes, domestic violence helplines, carer support, community projects and other vital life support programmes.

By donating to Global’s Make Some Noise, you can help small charities change lives across the UK.

Here’s how you can donate and make a difference.

You can also ask your Alexa to send you a link to donate! It will send a link straight to the phone number associated with your Amazon account.

£5 could buy two essential, hot, nutritious meals for people facing food poverty.

£15 could pay for a call to a suicide prevention listening service, saving someone’s life in their darkest hour.

£20 could buy a sleeping bag for someone facing homelessness and sleeping on the streets.

£35 could pay for a 1:1 family support session for a family facing childhood cancer.

£50 could buy bedding, pillows and a duvet for a vulnerable child living in poverty, who has no safe bed of their own.

Have you been fundraising for Global’s Make Some Noise? Pay in your money here

And don’t forget to listen in to Capital on Friday 6th October to join us in making some noise for small charities that are making a big difference in people’s lives. Find out more here.

SETTING UP A FUNDRAISING PAGE

If you’re collecting money from family or friends you can set up your own fundraising page. Fundraising pages also make it really easy to see how much you’ve raised and how much you have until you hit your overall target. You can set up a page here.

PAYING IN BY POST

We also accept cheques by post. Please send these to:

Global’s Make Some Noise

30 Leicester Square

London

WC2H 7LA

GET IN TOUCH

If you have any questions or need help donating, drop us a line at contact@makesomenoise.com.Global’s Make Some Noise is an appeal operated by Global Charities Limited, a registered charity in England & Wales (1091657) & Scotland (SC041475).