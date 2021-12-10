You’re invited to the world’s biggest charity gaming event!

10 December 2021, 11:04 | Updated: 10 December 2021, 11:41

Jingle Jam
Jingle Jam. Picture: Global
Global's Make Some Noise are one of the chosen charities for this year’s Jingle Jam

Listen up! Jingle Jam is the world’s biggest charity gaming event that takes place every year to raise money for a range of amazing causes, and this year Global’s Make Some Noise - PopBuzz's official charity - will be involved!

From 1st – 14th December, Jingle Jam will be live on the Yogscast Twitch Channel, and for a donation of just £35, you can unlock the Jingle Jam 2021 Games Collection WORTH OVER £650!

Over 50 Jingle Jam streamers are involved in the special event in a range of live activities including cooking, painting, poker, karaoke and so much more.

Take part in the festive fundraising

Calling all streamers! This year, Yogscast are using Tiltify as their fundraising platform which allows anyone to take part in the Jingle Jam.

Just create your own Jingle Jam campaign and raise money for Global’s Make Some Noise during your streams.

It doesn’t matter how much you raise as it all gets added to the grand Jingle Jam total at the end, so every little helps. What’s great is that you’ll be able to offer this year’s Jingle Jam Games Collection to your communities as a thank you for donating too!

Radio X’s Toby Tarrant and Rich Wolfenden go live!

Tune in to our friends Radio X’s YouTube Channel on Monday 13th December at 8.45pm for The Merseyside Derby! It’s Toby Tarrant vs Rich Wolfenden taking on the infamous Liverpool FC vs Everton FC match in Football Manager 2022. Who will be victorious?

