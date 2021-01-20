Joe Biden's grandchildren are on Instagram and TikTok – here's where to follow them

20 January 2021, 15:08 | Updated: 20 January 2021, 16:22

By Katie Louise Smith

Who are Joe Biden's grandchildren? Find Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy, Natalie and Robert "Hunter" Biden on Instagram and TikTok here.

Today is the day. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are about to be sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States and, as the US watches a new administration arrive at the White House, people all over the world are wanting to get to know the members of their families – particularly the Biden grandchildren.

This time around, there's a whole set of young Millennials and Gen Z'ers in the First Family and they're all active on social media.

Over the course of his presidential campaign, Joe Biden's grandkids Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy, Natalie and Robert "Hunter" Biden have all attended various events and conventions, and were all featured at the Democratic National Convention. They also made an appearance on stage at the Biden/Harris victory celebration on Nov 7th. But who are they?

Here's everything you need to know about the Biden grandchildren...

How many grandchildren does Joe Biden have?

Joe Biden's granddaughters: Maisy, Finnegan, Naomi and Natalie
Joe Biden's granddaughters: Maisy, Finnegan, Naomi and Natalie. Picture: Handout/DNCC via Getty Images

Naomi Biden

Naomi is the eldest Biden granddaughter, and daughter of Hunter and his first wife Kathleen Biden. She's 27, and she's just graduated from Columbia Law School. She previously went to the University of Pennsylvania and graduated in the same class as Tiffany Trump.

Naomi has accompanied her grandparents on several international trips. During quarantine, Naomi and her boyfriend Peter Neal set up a quiz website to help people figure out how much government funding they could claim from the coronavirus stimulus bill.

Is Naomi Biden on social media? Naomi is active on Twitter and Instagram (both @naomibiden), where she's previously shared some adorable family photos. But unlike her sisters and cousins, she does not have a TikTok account.

View this post on Instagram

MAISY MEETS (real) WORLD

A post shared by NKB (@naomibiden) on

Finnegan Biden

Finnegan is the second daughter of Hunter and his first wife Kathleen Biden. Finnegan has been seen at Biden rallies and debates. She also introduced her grandfather at the Democratic National Convention alongside her sisters and cousin Natalie. Finnegan also took part in an Instagram Live with Maddie Ziegler to encourage young people to vote.

Is Finnegan Biden on social media? Yes, but all of her accounts are set to private. She is on Instagram (@finneganbiden) and TikTok, where she can be seen in her sister Maisy and cousin Natalie's videos.

Maisy Biden

Maisy Biden is the youngest of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Biden's daughters, and sister to Naomi and Finnegan. Maisy has accompanied her grandfather on international trips in the past and also helped introduce him at the DNC earlier this year. She's friends with Sasha Obama and the two used to play basketball together at school. They also had a joint graduation party.

Is Maisy Biden on social media? Yes, and people are already loving her. Maisy is active on TikTok and can be found at the username @scoobeydoobey. As one of the youngest Biden family members, Maisy has already emerged as a popular figure amongst Gen Z teens on TikTok. Her election-themed TikToks have gone viral on the app.

Natalie Biden

Natalie Biden is the youngest granddaughter of Joe and Dr. Jill Biden, and eldest daughter of the late Beau Biden and Hallie Biden. 16-year-old Natalie appeared on stage at the Biden/Harris' victory celebration and also introduced her grandmother at the DNC earlier this year.

Is Natalie Biden on social media? Natalie has a TikTok account which can be found at @natbiden. She has the most followers out of all the Biden grandkids with over 1.4 million. Natalie is also on Instagram, but her account is currently set to private.

Robert "Hunter" Biden

Hunter is the son of the late Beau Biden and Hallie Biden, and is also Joe Biden's eldest grandson. His sister is Natalie Biden. 14-year-old Hunter joined his sister and cousins in a video at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Is Hunter Biden on social media? Yes. Hunter is also on TikTok – his username is @hunter.biden.

Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden also have two baby grandsons via Hunter Biden, who are obviouuuusly not old enough for social media.

Features & Lists

fandom names

Every music fandom name you need to know

Features

15 reasons why Regé-Jean Page is the internet's new boyfriend

15 reasons why Regé-Jean Page is the internet's new boyfriend

TV & Film

Olivia Rodrigo: 19 facts about the singer

Olivia Rodrigo: 27 facts about the Drivers License singer you need to know

TV & Film

Millie Bobby Brown MTV VMAs

Millie Bobby Brown: 32 facts you (probably) didn't know about the Stranger Things star

TV & Film

All the best viral TikTok songs in 2021

Best TikTok songs 2021: All the viral songs from TikTok

Viral

Video

Drag Race UK Joe Black reacts to judges critiques

Drag Race UK's Joe Black reveals his original hometown runway idea was blocked by producers | PopBuzz Meets

Video

Hailee Steinfeld talks Dickinson season 2, Emily and Sue and debut album | PopBuzz Meets

Hailee Steinfeld talks Dickinson season 2, Emily and Sue and debut album | PopBuzz Meets

Video

Why Don't We - The Good Times and the Bad Ones press photo

Why Don’t We breakdown their transformative new album featuring Heath Ledger and Percy Jackson

Interviews

Michael Medrano My Life in 20

Michael Medrano: "Life’s too short to pretend you’re not a Swiftie" | My Life In 20

Interviews

Dear...Shea Couleé | PopBuzz Meets

Shea Couleé answers your dating and relationship questions | PopBuzz Meets

Video