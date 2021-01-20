Joe Biden's grandchildren are on Instagram and TikTok – here's where to follow them

By Katie Louise Smith

Who are Joe Biden's grandchildren? Find Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy, Natalie and Robert "Hunter" Biden on Instagram and TikTok here.

Today is the day. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are about to be sworn in as President and Vice President of the United States and, as the US watches a new administration arrive at the White House, people all over the world are wanting to get to know the members of their families – particularly the Biden grandchildren.

This time around, there's a whole set of young Millennials and Gen Z'ers in the First Family and they're all active on social media.

Over the course of his presidential campaign, Joe Biden's grandkids Naomi, Finnegan, Maisy, Natalie and Robert "Hunter" Biden have all attended various events and conventions, and were all featured at the Democratic National Convention. They also made an appearance on stage at the Biden/Harris victory celebration on Nov 7th. But who are they?

Here's everything you need to know about the Biden grandchildren...

How many grandchildren does Joe Biden have?

Joe Biden's granddaughters: Maisy, Finnegan, Naomi and Natalie. Picture: Handout/DNCC via Getty Images

Naomi Biden

Naomi is the eldest Biden granddaughter, and daughter of Hunter and his first wife Kathleen Biden. She's 27, and she's just graduated from Columbia Law School. She previously went to the University of Pennsylvania and graduated in the same class as Tiffany Trump.

Naomi has accompanied her grandparents on several international trips. During quarantine, Naomi and her boyfriend Peter Neal set up a quiz website to help people figure out how much government funding they could claim from the coronavirus stimulus bill.

Is Naomi Biden on social media? Naomi is active on Twitter and Instagram (both @naomibiden), where she's previously shared some adorable family photos. But unlike her sisters and cousins, she does not have a TikTok account.

Finnegan Biden

Finnegan is the second daughter of Hunter and his first wife Kathleen Biden. Finnegan has been seen at Biden rallies and debates. She also introduced her grandfather at the Democratic National Convention alongside her sisters and cousin Natalie. Finnegan also took part in an Instagram Live with Maddie Ziegler to encourage young people to vote.

Is Finnegan Biden on social media? Yes, but all of her accounts are set to private. She is on Instagram (@finneganbiden) and TikTok, where she can be seen in her sister Maisy and cousin Natalie's videos.

Maisy Biden

Maisy Biden is the youngest of Hunter Biden and Kathleen Biden's daughters, and sister to Naomi and Finnegan. Maisy has accompanied her grandfather on international trips in the past and also helped introduce him at the DNC earlier this year. She's friends with Sasha Obama and the two used to play basketball together at school. They also had a joint graduation party.

Is Maisy Biden on social media? Yes, and people are already loving her. Maisy is active on TikTok and can be found at the username @scoobeydoobey. As one of the youngest Biden family members, Maisy has already emerged as a popular figure amongst Gen Z teens on TikTok. Her election-themed TikToks have gone viral on the app.

Natalie Biden

Natalie Biden is the youngest granddaughter of Joe and Dr. Jill Biden, and eldest daughter of the late Beau Biden and Hallie Biden. 16-year-old Natalie appeared on stage at the Biden/Harris' victory celebration and also introduced her grandmother at the DNC earlier this year.

Is Natalie Biden on social media? Natalie has a TikTok account which can be found at @natbiden. She has the most followers out of all the Biden grandkids with over 1.4 million. Natalie is also on Instagram, but her account is currently set to private.

Robert "Hunter" Biden

Hunter is the son of the late Beau Biden and Hallie Biden, and is also Joe Biden's eldest grandson. His sister is Natalie Biden. 14-year-old Hunter joined his sister and cousins in a video at the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Is Hunter Biden on social media? Yes. Hunter is also on TikTok – his username is @hunter.biden.

Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden also have two baby grandsons via Hunter Biden, who are obviouuuusly not old enough for social media.