Toddlers & Tiara's star Kailia Posey dies age 16

By Katie Louise Smith

Kailia's mother Marcy Posey Gatterman shared a Facebook post confirming her tragic passing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kailia Posey, actor, former Toddlers & Tiaras star and former child pageant competitor, has died at the age of 16.

The sad news was confirmed by her mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, who shared a Facebook post announcing Kailia's tragic passing just one week after she celebrated her 16th birthday.

"I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone," Gatterman wrote on in the post. "Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever."

I don’t have words or any thoughts. A beautiful baby girl is gone. Please give us privacy as we mourn the loss of Kailia. My baby forever. Posted by Marcy Posey Gatterman on Monday, May 2, 2022

No further details about Kailia's death were shared in her mother's Facebook post. In a statement to TMZ, Kailia's family later said that she had “made the rash decision to end her earthly life”.

In her memory, Kailia’s family have now set up a fund with the Whatcom Community Foundation, which will aim to “help get much needed resources to students in crisis”.

via GIPHY

Kailia first found TV fame on TLC's Toddlers & Tiaras when she was just five years old. Kailia's popularity on the show saw her become one of the internet's favourite reaction gifs, known as "Grinning Girl".

She also appeared as Agnes in Netflix's 2018 horror film Eli.

Kailia's family tell TMZ that her talents as a "contortionist had already led to professional touring job offers," and that Kailia had plans to pursue a commercial pilot's licence while continuing her career in entertainment.

Our thoughts are with Kailia's family and friends.

If you, or someone you know, is struggling with their mental health, the following organisations may be able to help.

Samaritans (UK): https://www.samaritans.org/

Mind (UK): https://www.mind.org.uk/

SAMHSA (USA): https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (USA): https://suicidepreventionlifeline.org/