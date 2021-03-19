Lana Condor urges people to "stand with" Asian community following Atlanta shootings

Lana Condor shares powerful #StopAsianHate message on Twitter. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage, via Twitter

Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Simu Liu, Olivia Munn, Margaret Cho and countless other celebrities have also condemned the Atlanta shooting and recent spike racist attacks on Asian Americans.

Lana Condor has shared a powerful message with her followers on social media, calling for people to "stand with" the Asian community following the devastating shootings at three spas in Atlanta, Georgia that killed eight people, six of which were Asian American women. The attack follows a rise in racist incidents and hate crimes against the Asian American community.

Taking to Twitter, the To All the Boys actress wrote: "Wake up... your Asian friends and family are deeply scared, horrified, sick to their stomachs and wildly angry. Please please please check in on us, please please please stand with us. Please. Your Asian friend needs you, even if they aren’t publicly grieving on social media. x"

In a follow-up tweet, Lana shared that her boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre, told her he was now afraid for her to go to the nail salon because of where the shootings took place. "This is not a world we should live in," she wrote, alongside the #StopAsianHate hashtag.

You guys don’t know how much your kind words mean to me right now 😭❤️ I love you so much wow — Lana Condor (@lanacondor) March 17, 2021

Anthony told me last night he is afraid for me to go to the nail salon... This is not a world we should live in 💔 — Lana Condor (@lanacondor) March 17, 2021

You don’t know our pain, I can barely even process my own pain, anger, fear, hurt... but what I do know is that your words of love and support keep me afloat and possibly even hopeful for the future. And for that, I am so grateful. Rest. Be safe. I love you. — Lana Condor (@lanacondor) March 18, 2021

More celebrities have also spoken out against the rise in racist attacks against the Asian American community, and in response to the deadly shooting that happened in Atlanta.

Emily in Paris actor Ashley Park shared a powerful 5 minute video with her fans on Instagram. She captioned the video writing: "3 deadly shootings targeting Asian Women in Atlanta yesterday. I couldn't sleep. Some of these 5am ramblings are very personal, but I decided to share because ENOUGH IS ENOUGH."

She continued: "I hope this helps someone feel not so alone in all this muck. Allies, thank you and please watch til end, this is societal programming that we can change."

You can watch Ashley's full 5 minute video below.

Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Simu Liu, Olivia Munn, Margaret Cho, Padma Lakshmi, Mindy Kaling, Shonda Rhimes, Rihanna and many, many more celebrities have all shared #StopAsianHate messages and resources on social media.

Ariana Grande and Joe Jonas have also shared an Instagram infographic from @kimsaira and @annie_wu_22.

Say Their Names 🕯:



Delaina Ashley Yaun

Paul Andre Michels

Xiaojie Tan

Daoyou Feng

Julie Park

Hyeon Jeong Park



(Identities of the two other victims have not been released as of now)

#StopAsianHate — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) March 18, 2021

Thank you. This video from @nowthisnews first appeared a few weeks ago, but applies all too directly to yesterday’s events in #Atlanta #StopAsianHate https://t.co/ceFLPRVq65 — Daniel Dae Kim (@danieldaekim) March 17, 2021

It hadn’t even been a week since I turned this article in to Variety. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) March 17, 2021

I’m angry. This is terrorism. This is a hate crime. Stop killing us. #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/rZghXp4nOQ — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) March 17, 2021

The targeting of our Asian brothers and sisters is sickening, but not surprising given the normalizing of anti-Asian hate speech in the past year. We have to #StopAsianHate, enough is enough! — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) March 17, 2021

Last night was an act of pure racist hatred. This is very personal to me as a mom of a child who is both Black & Asian. But it shouldn’t have to be personal to know its wrong. Speak up. Hashtags are nice but actions save lives. Standing w/ the AAPI community. #StopAsianHate pic.twitter.com/Rtx1b2AZW9 — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) March 17, 2021

what happened yesterday in Atlanta was brutal, tragic & is certainly not an isolated incident by any means. AAPI hate has been rampantly perpetuated & it’s disgusting! I’m heartbroken for the Asian community & my heart is with the loved ones of those we lost. The hate must stop. pic.twitter.com/rkxZDnxG9E — Rihanna (@rihanna) March 18, 2021

A recent report from Stop AAPI Hate found that 3,795 racially motivated attacks had been committed against Asian Americans since the pandemic began a year ago, between March 2020 and February 2021. Many attacks are also still going unreported.

To find out more about Stop AAPI Hate, you can click here to find resources and places to donate.