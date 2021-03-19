Lana Condor urges people to "stand with" Asian community following Atlanta shootings

19 March 2021, 11:54 | Updated: 19 March 2021, 17:40

Lana Condor shares powerful 'Stop Asian Hate' tweet
Lana Condor shares powerful #StopAsianHate message on Twitter. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/WireImage, via Twitter

Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Simu Liu, Olivia Munn, Margaret Cho and countless other celebrities have also condemned the Atlanta shooting and recent spike racist attacks on Asian Americans.

Lana Condor has shared a powerful message with her followers on social media, calling for people to "stand with" the Asian community following the devastating shootings at three spas in Atlanta, Georgia that killed eight people, six of which were Asian American women. The attack follows a rise in racist incidents and hate crimes against the Asian American community.

Taking to Twitter, the To All the Boys actress wrote: "Wake up... your Asian friends and family are deeply scared, horrified, sick to their stomachs and wildly angry. Please please please check in on us, please please please stand with us. Please. Your Asian friend needs you, even if they aren’t publicly grieving on social media. x"

In a follow-up tweet, Lana shared that her boyfriend, Anthony De La Torre, told her he was now afraid for her to go to the nail salon because of where the shootings took place. "This is not a world we should live in," she wrote, alongside the #StopAsianHate hashtag.

More celebrities have also spoken out against the rise in racist attacks against the Asian American community, and in response to the deadly shooting that happened in Atlanta.

Emily in Paris actor Ashley Park shared a powerful 5 minute video with her fans on Instagram. She captioned the video writing: "3 deadly shootings targeting Asian Women in Atlanta yesterday. I couldn't sleep. Some of these 5am ramblings are very personal, but I decided to share because ENOUGH IS ENOUGH."

She continued: "I hope this helps someone feel not so alone in all this muck. Allies, thank you and please watch til end, this is societal programming that we can change."

You can watch Ashley's full 5 minute video below.

Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh, Simu Liu, Olivia Munn, Margaret Cho, Padma Lakshmi, Mindy Kaling, Shonda Rhimes, Rihanna and many, many more celebrities have all shared #StopAsianHate messages and resources on social media.

Ariana Grande and Joe Jonas have also shared an Instagram infographic from @kimsaira and @annie_wu_22.

A recent report from Stop AAPI Hate found that 3,795 racially motivated attacks had been committed against Asian Americans since the pandemic began a year ago, between March 2020 and February 2021. Many attacks are also still going unreported.

To find out more about Stop AAPI Hate, you can click here to find resources and places to donate.

