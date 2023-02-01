The Sims 4 adds binders and top surgery scars in inclusive Create-A-Sim update

By Katie Louise Smith

Binders! Top surgery scars! Hearing aids! Glucose monitors!

The Sims 4 has just made Create-A-Sim even more inclusive by introducing new features that allows players to customise their Sims with trans-inclusive details, as well as medical wearables.

8 months on from the update where customisable pronouns were added to Create-A-Sim, The Sims 4 has now introduced binders and top surgery scars, on top of hearing aids and glucose monitors.

The new CAS options became available in the latest patch update that was released on January 31st. After updating your game, they should be readily available to add to your Sim. Here's how to find them within the game.

The Sims 4 adds binders, top surgery scars and hearing aids to Create-A-Sim. Picture: EA

How to find the binders and top surgery scars in The Sims 4 Create-A-Sim

Per the latest patch update notes on the EA website, players can find two brand new options in the clothing tabs. You can find the binders under the 'Tanks' section in the 'Tops' category. Teens and older Sims will be able to wear these. Brand new shapewear options have also been added to the 'Underwear' category.

To find the top surgery scars, you'll have to go to the 'Body' category, and find the 'Body Scars' tab. Players will then have the option to add them to teen, young adult, adult and elder Sims (who have either a masculine or feminine frame).

How to find the hearing aid and glucose monitors in The Sims 4 Create-A-Sim

If you want to add any medical wearables to your Sims, you'll be able to find those in 'Face' category, and then select the 'Accessories' tab.

The hearing aids can be added to toddlers, teens, young adults, adults and elders. It also comes in fifteen different colours and can be placed on the left, right or both ears.

For glucose monitors, you'l need to switch back to the 'Body' category. These devices can be added to your Sim on either the left or right arm, or the left of right side of the lower abdomen.

This is one of the best parts of the gaming industry.



There's only so much at a time, but there's way more we want to add to the game. You want it, we've noted it. 💗 https://t.co/rxbyurApJk pic.twitter.com/x00IgyUuY3 — SimGuruAsh ✨ (@SimGuruAsh) January 31, 2023

OH MY GOD HEARING AIDS IN THE SIMS 4?????? OH MY GOD THANK YOU SO MUCH @TheSims pic.twitter.com/vXnmi9GePs — Luddle's in The Family Tree. 🌳 #stayanddraw (@LuddySimmer) January 31, 2023

EA also announced that a brand new infant update will soon be made available in March 2023 that allows players to interact more with babies, customise their clothing and give babies more to do than just lay there until they're ready to grow up.

Back in October 2022, EA also revealed the first look at Project Rene, which is believed to be the working title of The Sims 5. While the new game is still quite a few years away from being available to buy and play, it teases a whole host of new customisable tools, as well as a multiplayer option.

