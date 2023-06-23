Everything you need to know about WWE's Money In The Bank in London

23 June 2023, 16:06

WWE Money In The Bank in London
WWE Money In The Bank in London. Picture: WWE

Here's all the important event details you need to know.

Are you ready to climb the ladder?

On July 1st, WWE will arrive in London at The O2 arena for Money In The Bank, it’s first "Big 5" Premium Live Event to be held in the city for 3 decades.

Following on from last year's event in Las Vegas, WWE’s Money In The Bank will feature several matches including two ladder matches.

At the top of the ladder, 20 feet above the ring, is a WWE Championship contract sitting in a briefcase. The first superstar who climbs the ladder and retrieves the briefcase wins a guaranteed Championship match at a time and place of their choosing, anytime within the next year.

WWE Money In The Bank
WWE Money In The Bank. Picture: WWE

The London date follows the huge success of Cardiff’s Clash At The Castle in September 2022, the first major WWE stadium show to be held in the UK since 1992.

Clash At The Castle broke numerous records at the time, including becoming the most-watched international premium live event in WWE history, with the largest European gate ever and the best-selling merchandise for a non-WrestleMania event.

Money In The Bank in London is about to go down in the history books. You seriously do not want to miss! Here's all the event details you need to know.

When is Money In The Bank?

The event will be held on Saturday, July 1st at The O2 arena in London from 8pm BST.

Who is competing in Money In The Bank 2023?

In the Men’s ladder match, the wrestlers competing are Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, LA Knight, Santos Escobar, Butch, and Damian Priest.

The men's lineup is significant because it is entirely comprised of wrestlers who have never held a world title in WWE, so whoever wins will likely go on to claim their first championship prize.

And in a plot twist no one saw coming, Logan Paul has just revealed he will also be fighting in the ladder match in London.

During the most recent edition of Monday Night RAW (Jun 19), Logan dropped by to announce his participation. The YouTuber turned boxer said: "Because I can, I called the executives and ya’ boy got a special invitation. Ladies and gentlemen, I will be competing in the Money In The Bank ladder match on July 1st, in London.”

He then added: “And I’m gonna win that contract, I’m gonna cash it in and I’m gonna take the championship from whoever I want, whenever I want.”

Zelina Vega, Becky Lynch, Zoey Stark, Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Trish Stratus will be competing in the Women's ladder match.

The Money In The Bank briefcase is one of the only accolades Becky Lynch has yet to accomplish in WWE, so all eyes will be on her to see if she can finally reach out and grab the briefcase.

Money In The Bank 2023 Match Card

There are currently five matches scheduled at the Money In The Bank 2023 event.

There will be the traditional Men and Women’s Money In The Bank ladder matches. In addition to those, it has been confirmed that Seth Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Balor, Cody Rhodes will also face off against Dominik Mysterio, and there will be a Civil War match between Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos.

All the matches confirmed so far:

  • Men’s 2023 Money In The Bank ladder match
  • Women’s 2023 Money In The Bank ladder match
  • Cody Rhodes vs. Dominik Mysterio
  • Civil War: Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa vs. The Usos
  • WWE World Heavyweight Title Match: Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Where can I watch WWE's Money In The Bank in the UK?

If you can't make it to London for the event, UK viewers can watch Money In The Bank live on WWE Network and BT Sport Box Office 2.

Where can I find out more?

Head to WWE’s Money in the Bank website for more information about the Premium Live Event.

