A ColourPop Lizzie McGuire makeup collection is coming

By Jazmin Duribe

ColourPop x Lizzie McGuire collection will be released on March 26.

Thanks to Disney we won't be getting the highly-anticipated Lizzie McGuire reboot anytime soon, however, we will be getting the makeup collaboration we didn't know we needed.

ColourPop Cosmetics are releasing a Lizzie McGuire collection which will feature everything from glittery eyeshadows to high-shine lip glosses.

Now, cast your mind back to 2001. Disney had just launched Lizzie McGuire and Hilary Duff was a household name and preteen icon. It was the days of super shiny lip gloss, shimmery shadow and ridiculously pink blush. Everyone wanted Lizzie's crimped hair, jewel-encrusted tops and butterfly clips. It was a simpler time.

READ MORE: Hilary Duff confirms the Lizzie McGuire reboot has been cancelled

ColourPop Cosmetics are releasing a Lizzie McGuire makeup collection. Picture: @ColourPopCo via Twitter, Disney Channel

On Sunday (Mar 21), ColourPop hinted a new collection was on the way on Twitter, sharing a picture of the Disney Channel logo with a familiar floral design. A few days later they confirmed that the collection would be inspired by Lizzie alongside the first photos of the collaboration.

The 00s-themed collection features a 12-pan eyeshadow palette, lip scrub, four lip glosses, body glitter and two powder blushes.

The packaging is every noughties girl's dream too, featuring tie-dye, florals and Lizzie's signature cartoon. And the shade names are obviously iconic, like "Sing to Me Paolo" and "Bubblegum Pop".

✨Simply Fearless! and Certified Cute! ✨



⭐️ The Disney Lizzie McGuire Collection Launching 3/26 at 10 am pst on https://t.co/5C9dbszKrN!



💜 12 Pan Palette

💜 Lip Scrub

💜 4 Lip glosses

💜 2 Glitter Gels

💜 2 Pressed Powder Blushes#DisneyLizzieMcGuireandColourPop pic.twitter.com/xkoEhEy7Uk — ColourPop Cosmetics (@ColourPopCo) March 22, 2021

The collection will be available from March 26 on coulourpop.com.