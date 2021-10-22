People are getting their zodiac sign constellations tattooed on their faces

By Jazmin Duribe

Listen to this article Loading audio...

"AstroFrecks", as they're adorably called, originally started back in 2017.

Isn't it annoying having to tell people what your zodiac sign is all the time!? You should just be able to tell if someone's a Scorpio or not… Well, now you don't have to because you can now get your zodiac sign constellation tattooed on your face.

The faux freckle trend has been around since 2014 and it's definitely here to stay. But not everyone is blessed with freckles naturally, forcing us non-freckled people to turn to more drastic measures, including getting freckle tattoos.

If you're not up to speed with freckle tattoos, it's a cosmetic tattoo procedure. Unlike regular tattoos, cosmetic tattoos are not permanent and they use more subtle pigments that work with your skin colour and look incredibly natural. The procedure isn't only for people without freckles, though. If you already have freckles, tattooing can give your natural freckles an added boost to make them stand out.

READ MORE: People are using lube as primer as a beauty hack and I honestly cannot

People are getting their zodiac sign constellations tattooed on as freckles. Picture: @daisylovesick via. TikTok

But who wants some boring old freckles randomly dotted on their face, right? It's 2021. Why not kick it up a notch and get freckles tattooed in the formation of our zodiac sign's constellation.

Yes, it's actually a thing and it even has a name: AstroFrecks. The trend has actually been around since 2017 and appears to have been started by Michigan-based cosmetic tattoo artist Jessica Knapik. But now, it's reached TikTok and the internet is obsessed all over again.

Cosmetic tattoo artist Daisy (@daisylovesick) from Panther Cosmetic Tattoo in Brisbane, Australia, recently broke down the entire process in a now-viral TikTok video. In the video, Daisy begins by creating a stencil of the constellation which is printed straight from an iPad.

A transfer gel is applied to the skin and then the stencil is put on the skin, before being pulled away and revealing the constellation pattern in red ink (don't worry, the actual tattoo is in a natural brown). Daisy also draws some freckles around the nose by hand so that the person being tattooed doesn't just end up with a random constellation pattern on their cheeks.

And after the tattooing is all done, you should see a clear pattern. The tattoo fades 30-40% during the healing process and lasts between two to five years, depending on how you look after your skin.

Um… where do we sign up?

READ MORE: TikTok's fake freckle trend leaves Big Brother's Tilly Whitfield with scars and vision loss

This week on the ‘Coming Out Chats’ podcast, Drag Race UK stars Lawrence Chaney and Victoria Scone talk coming out to their families, how they dealt with bullying at school, the lack of representation for younger queer women, and prejudices against plus sized people in the LGBTQ community. Click the picture below to listen and subscribe.