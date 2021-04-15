Machine Gun Kelly is launching a "progressive" unisex nail polish line

By Sam Prance

UN/DN seeks to "embody a cultural shift that has been a long time coming".

Machine Gun Kelly is stepping into the beauty world by launching his first unisex nail polish brand with Unlisted Brand Lab.

Fans of Machine Gun Kelly will already know that the rapper and singer is no stranger to wearing nail polish. The 30-year-old is regularly spotted sporting an array of different extravagant nail looks and now he's encouraging others to do the same by creating a new unisex nail polish brand called UN/DN that will be directed at men, women and people of all genders.

Of course, all nail polish is unisex but Machine Gun Kelly claims that UN/DN will add something new to the beauty market.

Machine Gun Kelly is launching a unisex nail polish line called UN/DN. Picture: Interscope, @machinegunkelly via Instagram

In a statement to Page Six, Candy Harris, who is the CEO of Unlisted Brand Lab, opened up about UN/DN and working with Machine Gun Kelly on the new nail polish line. She said: "We’re honored to be working with MGK on this rare opportunity to build a brand that will progress a category to embody a cultural shift that has been a long time coming."

It's currently unclear exactly what products the line will feature but we imagine that they will be emblematic of Machine Gun Kelly's signature style. In recent months, Machine Gun Kelly has worn everything from long nail extensions to glittery pink looks, so the possibilities for what his brand could offer are endless.

The brand reportedly debuts this autumn so we should find out what it includes in the coming months.

What do you think? Are you excited for the line?