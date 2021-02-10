Everyone is living for Maybelline's Sky High Mascara on TikTok

10 February 2021, 14:40

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Maybelline's Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara is the latest product to go viral on TikTok. Here's where you can buy it.

Thanks to TikTok, we have a serious shopping problem. The platform isn't just a place to watch the latest viral challenges, it's also the hub of new fashion and beauty hacks.

Last year, a pair of Seasum Leggings went viral on the app for their butt-enhancing properties. And now, it's Maybelline's Sky High Mascara, which has promises to give you the thickest and longest lashes ever.

It's notoriously difficult to find a mascara that has it all so, unsurprisingly, it's been sold out in most places for weeks. But thankfully it's back. Here's where you can buy it.

READ MORE: These Seasum leggings are going viral on TikTok for their butt-enhancing properties

bretman rock tiktok
bretman rock tiktok. Picture: @bretmanrock via TikTok

What is the Maybelline's Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara on TikTok?

So, here's the tea: Maybelline's Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara is known for its volumising and lengthening properties. The special "Flex Tower" brush is said to extend every single lash from root to tip, while the mascara formula actually contains bamboo extract, which makes your eyelashes appear fuller.

It's suitable for people with sensitive eyes and contact lens wearers, and it's actually easy to get off. No more scrubbing your eyes until they're red raw. And the best part? It's less than £10.

Where to buy Maybelline's Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara

As you can imagine, the internet has been clambering to get their hands on the Sky High mascara for weeks, leaving it virtually sold out everywhere. However, it seems that stocks have been replenished and the mascara has returned.

In the US, you can find Maybelline's Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara in Ulta, Target, Walmart, Walgreens and more. In the UK, the mascara is stocked in BeautyBay, Boots, Superdrug, Look Fantastic and PrettyLittleThing.

Maybelline's Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
Maybelline's Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara. Picture: BeautyBay

The reviews are in and apparently it's the best mascara ever. Sounds too good to be true, right? Well, check out all the glowing reviews including one from YouTuber and beauty guru Ms Bretman Rock.

If you see us fluttering our eyelashes for no reason mind your business…

