11 Black British brands to support throughout Black History Month and beyond

By Jazmin Duribe

Here's all the Black British brands that should be on your radar.

October marks Black History Month in the UK, the celebration and appreciation of the Black community and their central role in British culture.

It's still just as important to recognise all of the achievements of the Black community in the UK as it was when Black History Month was first celebrated in October 1987. But as well as educating ourselves about Black British history, we must show our support to the community directly by shopping Black British brands.

Shopping at Black-owned brands means the money goes directly to the Black business owners, who are statistically at an economic disadvantage, and therefore straight into the community. In June 2020, Black Pound Day, which encourages consumers to spend with Black businesses on the first Saturday of every month, was launched to invest back into Black businesses in the UK.

It goes without saying, support for Black-owned brands should go well beyond Black History Month. However, in honour of the month, we're highlighting all the best Black-owned brands that might not be on your radar yet. Here's all the Black British brands you can shop throughout Black History Month and beyond.

READ MORE: What is Black History Month and why is it in October in the UK?

11 Black British brands to support throughout Black History Month and beyond. Picture: @farailondon via Instagram, @stylebyco via Instagram

1) Farai London

You've definitely seen the likes of Kylie Jenner rocking Farai London, the East London-based fashion brand is known for their sexy cut-out designs and bold prints.

Farai London. Picture: @kyliejenner via Instagram

2) Omolola

Omolola, which means "child is wealth" in Yoruba, specialises in glamorous afrocentric jewellery. Founded by two sisters, the brand pays homage to West African culture.

Omolola. Picture: @bethanjroberts via Instagram

3) UOMA Beauty

UOMA Beauty was founded by Nigerian born, LA & London based former beauty executive Sharon Chuter, and is known for their diverse and inclusive range of beauty products.

UOMA Beauty. Picture: @uomabeauty via Instagram

4) Kai Collective

Kai Collective is the product of British Nigerian blogger Fisayo Longe. The brand is a celebrity favourite and is known for their cult Gaia print pieces.

Kai Collective. Picture: @kaicollective via Instagram

5) Image Gang

Image Gang's jewellery and accessories have a distinct London feel. Each piece is handpicked, curated and created by Image Gang founder Isabelle White from her studio in East London.

Image Gang. Picture: @imagegang via Instagram

6) Lapp The Brand

Lapp The Brand was established in 2016 by supermodel Leomie Anderson. Specialising in athleisure, the brand has a clear message: women's empowerment, confidence and positivity.

Lapp The Brand. Picture: @lappthebrand via Instagram

7) Nubian Skin

Nubian Skin launched with the mission to create lingerie basics in every skin tone. Frustrated with the lack of choice for people of colour looking for nude underwear, Nubian Skin founder Ade Hassan created an inclusive brand for all.

Nubian Skin. Picture: @nubianskin via Instagram

8) Afrocenchix

Afrocenchix specialises in natural and organic hair care products. The brand employ scientists and chemists from the UK, and use fair trade Shea butter from a cooperative in Ghana.

Afrocenchix. Picture: @afrocenchix via Instagram

9) MDM Flow

MDM Flow changed the game when it comes to lipstick. Started by cosmetic scientist Florence Adepoju, the brand was created with the idea of having inclusive lip colours for all skin tones.

MDM Flow. Picture: @mdmflow via Instagram

10) April & Alex

April & Alex is a London-based womenswear brand owned by British-Nigerian journalist, Didi Akinyelure. The brand specialises in bold and edgy, fashion-forward pieces for the empowered woman.

April & Alex. Picture: @aprilalexshop via Instagram

11) SODAH London

If you're looking for some serious night out pieces, SODAH has you covered. The glam brand specialises in fierce and confident apparel.