1 November 2021, 16:55 | Updated: 1 November 2021, 17:18

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

From Lil Nas X to Lizzo, here's the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2021.

After the pandemic stopped us from celebrating properly last year, Halloween is back! And as you can imagine the celebs pulled out all the stops for the festivities this year.

Unlike us mere mortals, celebrities have access to the best makeup artists, prosthetics and costumes, and this weekend, several celebrities stepped out in incredibly impressive costumes. Lizzo went all out in an adorable Baby Yoda costume, while Lil Nas X made a scarily convincing Voldemort.

Lucky for you, we've rounded up all the best costumes for you to browse. So, let's get to it. Here's some of the best celebrity Halloween costumes.

The best celebrity Halloween costumes 2021

The best celebrity Halloween costumes
The best celebrity Halloween costumes. Picture: @lizzo via TikTok, @lilnasx via TikTok

Lizzo

Lil Nas X

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Chloe Bailey

Hailey Bieber

Megan Thee Stallion

Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens

Rihanna

Cardi B

Joe Jonas

Saweetie

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Doja Cat

Ariana Grande

Maya Jama

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

