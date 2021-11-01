The best celebrity Halloween costumes
1 November 2021, 16:55 | Updated: 1 November 2021, 17:18
From Lil Nas X to Lizzo, here's the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2021.
After the pandemic stopped us from celebrating properly last year, Halloween is back! And as you can imagine the celebs pulled out all the stops for the festivities this year.
Unlike us mere mortals, celebrities have access to the best makeup artists, prosthetics and costumes, and this weekend, several celebrities stepped out in incredibly impressive costumes. Lizzo went all out in an adorable Baby Yoda costume, while Lil Nas X made a scarily convincing Voldemort.
Lucky for you, we've rounded up all the best costumes for you to browse. So, let's get to it. Here's some of the best celebrity Halloween costumes.
The best celebrity Halloween costumes 2021
Lizzo
Lil Nas X
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Chloe Bailey
Hailey Bieber
Megan Thee Stallion
Jade Thirlwall and Jordan Stephens
Rihanna
Cardi B
Joe Jonas
Saweetie
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom
Doja Cat
Ariana Grande
Maya Jama
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
