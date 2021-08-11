Addison Rae rocks upside down bikini on Instagram

By Jazmin Duribe

I saw Addison Rae wearing an upside down bikini, so I bought an upside down bikini…

It's summer, so naturally we're thinking about upgrading our wardrobes. But when it comes to thinking about that dreaded swimwear shop, we can be left feeling a little "meh" and uninspired. Well, if it's a little bikini inspo you're after then look no further than Ms Addison Rae.

The TikTok star isn't only known for her dance moves, she's also a bit of a trendsetter. Addison has been catching some Raes (get it?!) at an unknown destination and she's been hitting us with bikini pic after bikini pic. But after Addison posted a picture of herself putting her own spin on the classic black bikini? It was game over.

Essentially, Addison wasn't actually that innovative. She literally turned her bikini upside down. That's it. But she managed to achieve a whole new look with little effort. The He's All That actress completed her ensemble with gold hoops and a cowboy hat.

Addison Rae rocks upside down bikini on Instagram. Picture: @addisonraee via Instagram

Addison actually shared a series of images of herself rocking that upside down bikini on Instagram and, no surprises here, her 38.6 million Instagram followers ate it up.

It's not just Addison who has been rocking this summer's hottest trend, though. Of course Kourtney Kardashian (Addison's BFF, btw), Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner have already tried it out too.

Lyst reports (via Vogue) that "demand for upside-down bikini tops has risen by 49 per cent in the year to date". But according to celeb stylist Rochelle White, the upside down bikini trend actually started back in 2018 and it's all thanks to model Valentina Fradegrada. "I think this look is being hyped thanks to being seen on the Kardashians, various models and influencers and of course social media," Rochelle told FEMAIL.

"It has been a trend that has been creeping in, I feel, since summer 2020. I feel that women want to enhance and show off more underboob and it provides a different way or look to your bikini. Some people could rock the same bikini but in a different style, it works well as a cost saving and sustainability item, which a lot of people are wanting to do and be part of."

Now, you're probably wondering how practical upside down bikinis are: Do they actually stay up? Could they withstand any sort of pool activity? Well, we don't know. It's not like celebs go swimming anyway.

If you fancy trying it out for yourself, it's a pretty simple and cost effective way to update your bikini collection this summer. All you need to do is take a regular string bikini and grab the two strings which you would typically tie around your back. Instead, you're going to tie them around your neck so the triangle is inverted. Et voilà! You're ready for the beach.

Brb, trying this out ASAP.

What do you think about the upside down bikini trend?