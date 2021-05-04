Disney launch new Pride 2021 collection

By Katie Louise Smith

The new Rainbow Collection also features transgender, bisexual and lesbian flag enamel pins as well as merch featuring the rainbow flag with black and brown stripes.

Ahead of Pride month in June, Disney have just unveiled their brand new 2021 Pride collection celebrating LGBTQ+ fans.

The 'Rainbow Disney Collection' will feature some brand new products featuring Disney characters and film franchises. It's also the first time other brands such as Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar will be included in the the collection.

Fans will be able to get their hands on all kinds of apparel, including tracksuits, t-shirts, hats and more. There's also a whole load of accessories and plush toys too. For the first time, Disney will also be including enamel pins featuring the 8-stripe rainbow flag, the lesbian pride flag and the bisexual pride flag. (It's not yet clear if other pride flags will be included in the collection.)

A series of exclusive rainbow-coloured Funko Pop! vinyl figures will also be released, featuring a number of characters from the Disney family.

Disney launch Pride 2021 collection. Picture: Disney Parks Blog

The collection is now available to buy at shopDisney.com and in Disney stores in North America and Japan, as well as Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort.

If you're a European fan, you can expect the collection to drop at some point in the next month. It'll also soon be available on shopDisney.co.uk.

More products will be released in the coming weeks. For a look at the full collection in action, click here.

The countdown to Pride Month is on with a colorful array of Pride products available now! 🖤🤎❤️🧡💛💚💙💜 Plus, The Walt Disney Company is giving funds as part of our ongoing commitment to organizations around the world that support LGBTQ+ communities: https://t.co/6weUid4JRE pic.twitter.com/0zwKzobgNi — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) May 3, 2021

Merch doesn't fix Disney's problem w/ #LGBTQ representation. But someone made the call on these pins and that was a good call.



🌈 FIRST merch w/ the #Transgender Pride flag, #Bisexual flag & #Lesbian flag.



🌈 FIRST use of the Philadelphia 8-stripe #Pride flag w/ black & brown. pic.twitter.com/zPoTRijcGO — Deanne Revel (@deannerevel) May 3, 2021

While Disney has a long way to go when it comes to LGBTQ+ representation on-screen, the company has been making more commitments to increase diversity and inclusivity within the parks over the past few months.

In a blog post from April, Disney announced that park employees will have more flexibility when it comes to personal expression. Gender-inclusive hairstyles, jewellery, nail styles, and costume choices will be welcome to all cast members.

In celebration of Pride Month 2021 and the Pride collection, The Walt Disney Company have confirmed that they will be donating funds as part of their ongoing commitment to organisations around the world that support LGBTQ+ communities. To learn more, visit RainbowDisneyCollection.com.