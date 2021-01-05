MAC and The Sims face backlash over "terrible" new eyeshadow palette

5 January 2021, 11:15

By Sam Prance

MAC have collaborated with The Sims on an eyeshadow palette but fans are not impressed with it at all.

MAC are coming under fire after hyping up a new Sims eyeshadow palette only for fans to be incredibly disappointed with it.

The Sims isn't just a video game, it's a lifestyle. Ever since it debuted in 2000, millions of people have fallen in love with it as they've made their own virtual homes and families in the game. Since then, we've seen countless Sims expansion packs. In fact, the game is so popular that it even inspired a reality show called The Sims Spark'd where players can win $100,000.

Now, The Sims is joining the beauty world. MAC have just released a Sims eyeshadow palette but people aren't impressed.

MAC and The Sims face backlash over new eyeshadow palette
MAC and The Sims face backlash over new eyeshadow palette. Picture: EA Games, MAC

Yesterday, MAC took to Instagram to announce the new eyeshadow palette. They wrote: "JUST DROPPED! Finally, you can twin with your Sims IRL with the limited-edition M·A·C Starring The Sims Eye Shadow x 9 palette. Swipe right to see how you can create all the looks you love in the game – in real life."

The palette includes nine neutral shades with names like "Moon Rock", "Cosmic" and "Blackberry".

So far so exciting but fans were quick to notice that a) the colours in the palette have nothing to do with The Sims and b) it appears that MAC have simply repackaged one of their old palettes with The Sims logo. MAC released a palette named Solar Glow with the same shades three years ago.

One person tweeted: "so the @MACcosmetics x @thesims collab is ... drum roll ... just a 2017 MAC palette with new packaging." Another added: "Did Mac Cosmetics even try with this Sims collab??? Seriously wtf is this shit?" and fans even began designing their own better versions.

People also began criticising The Sims for focusing on palettes instead of the game itself. A fan tweeted: "The Sims team and EA have this fixation on making The Sims 4 a brand and not a game. They want clothing collabs, makeup, they spend a TON on marketing and then act like they can work on making the game good later, as if they haven’t had the time already."

Need that fan-made Sims palette with a "Woo-Hoo" shade asap.

