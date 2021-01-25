TikTok users are drawing dark circles under their eyes in a new beauty trend

By Jazmin Duribe

Haven't you heard? Bright under-eyes is SO 2020.

We all know TikTok is the home of innovative (and often bizarre) beauty hacks and trends. The platform has previously introduced us to the horrifying "veneers check" trend, which inspired TikTok teens to show their shark-like teeth after having them shaved in preparation for veneers. And let's not forget that incredibly chilling "scalp popping" phase...

But the latest trend on the platform is something anyone over the age of 25 or sleep deprived will understand: dark circles. Yes, people actually are drawing in dark circles underneath their eyes.

It all started with TikToker Sara (@sarathefreeelf), who posted a makeup tutorial where she draws on dark circles beneath her eyes using a brown lipstick. She then smudges the stick in with her finger tips creating the illusion of dark under-eyes.

The completed look is extremely emphasised dark circles. The kind of look you would sport when you pulled an all-nighter, perhaps. TikTok users soon hopped on the bandwagon and started drawing dark circles on themselves.

Sara actually got a lot of backlash for the video, however, she explained that she decided to normalise something that people would traditionally cover up. She even showed that underneath her makeup she naturally has dark circles too.

In another video, she said: "As you can probably tell I have them myself naturally and I've been struggling with them for years […] Personally this has always been a big insecurity but I'm starting to see the beauty in them. And whether yours are worse than mine, are more poofy, or more wrinkled, they're beautiful and they should be normalised."

Finally, a trend we can participate in without any extra cost.