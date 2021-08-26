Evan Peters sings Dolly Parton karaoke in AHS: Double Feature and fans can't cope

By Katie Louise Smith

Evan Peters and Frances Conroy singing Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers' Islands In the Stream? Poetic cinema.

At long last, American Horror Story: Double Feature is back on our TV screens – and so is Evan Peters, who returns to the series after taking a deserved break from the show.

AHS: Double Feature kicked off with a double episode offering last night (Aug 25) and it's already promising an exciting (and terrifying!) storyline. The show is absolutely packed with brilliant performances from the cast, particularly from newcomer Macaulay Culkin.

But in the first episode, there's one specific moment that fans can't stop talking about: Evan Peters singing Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers' banger 'Islands In the Stream', with Frances Conroy at karaoke. Yes, really. And yes, it was amazing.

READ MORE: American Horror Story renewed for three more seasons

Evan Peters sings Islands In the Stream with Frances Conroy in AHS Double Feature. Picture: JA/Everett Collection/Alamy Live News, FX

Evan Peters plays Austin Sommers in AHS: Double Feature. Austin is a seasonal resident of Provincetown, a writer, a friend/associate of Belle Noir (played by Conroy) and, as we soon learn, a pretty shady yet hilarious character.

Austin is introduced around 25 minutes into the first episode in a scene that sees Finn Wittrock's Harry Gardner, a newcomer to the community, hit the local bar. As the piano starts playing, we see two people pick up a pair of microphones before the camera then pans out to reveal Austin and Belle Noir belting out the iconic country duet to a room full of people.

It's officially the second best Evan Peters bar scene of 2021. (If you watched Mare Of Easttown, you'll know.)

Evan Peters Frances Conroy singing duet AHS American Horror Story Double Feature Red Tide episode one Cape Fear Islands In the Stream Austin Sommers Belle Noir pic.twitter.com/xDcpVpJEFL — ً (@briardilf) August 26, 2021

Of course, this is not the first time Evan has given us a musical number in American Horror Story. Fans will remember when he performed Nirvana's 'Come As You Are' as Jimmy Darling in Freak Show.

But honestly? Evan Peters and Frances Conroy giving us their best Kenny and Dolly harmonies at karaoke? Talented, brilliant, incredible, amazing, show stopping, spectacular.

WHAT IS THIS EVAN PETERS AND FRANCIS CONROY SINGING BYE THIS IS SO FUNNY IM@CRYING #AHSDoubleFeature pic.twitter.com/g2rm1jEJk5 — chris 🖤🐍 | school era (@repchrisversion) August 26, 2021

evan peters being in ahs again is so comforting, also THE MAN CAN SING? #AHSDoubleFeature pic.twitter.com/cnwpuNCAa1 — keira 🧝🏻‍♀️ (@Kerrganics) August 26, 2021

We got Evan Peters singing so this might be my favorite season already #AHSDoubleFeature — Ashley K. (@AshleyKSmalls) August 26, 2021

Adina Porter has spoken! It's in the AHS Hall of Fame now!

Fact: Evan Peters & Frances Conroy’s duet = one of my favorite things ever. ❤️#AHSDoubleFeature — Adina Porter (@AdinaPorter) August 26, 2021

In other Evan Peters American Horror Story news, it's been revealed that the actor also has a producing credit on the new season of the show. According to Evan's IMDb page, it's also the first producing credit of his career. We love to see it!

READ MORE: Evan Peters took 2 years to recover after filming AHS: Cult says Ryan Murphy