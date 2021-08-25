What time is AHS: Double Feature on? How to watch on TV and online

By Katie Louise Smith

Is American Horror Story: Double Feature on tonight? Here's how to watch it on online and on TV, plus release time and UK release date.

American Horror Story: Double Feature has been a long time coming for fans of the anthology series and now it's finally here.

After production delays due to the pandemic, Double Feature is about to kick off a brand new AHS mystery. The season also boasts an incredible cast, full of AHS icons and exciting newcomers – and two mysterious themes.

Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters are back, the likes of Macaulay Culkin and Ryan Kiera Armstrong make their debuts, and Finn Wittrock takes the lead for the first time as the main character in Part 1.

As always, AHS: Double Feature will air at its usual 10pm time slot on FX. Things are different this time around for UK viewers though, as the show will now air on Disney+ in October.

Here's everything you need to know about the AHS: Double Feature release time, next episodes and where to watch on TV and online.

What time does American Horror Story: Double Feature start?

AHS Double Feature release time: When is the next episode? Picture: FX

When is the next episode of AHS: Double Feature? What time does it come out?

American Horror Story: Double Feature episode 1 and 2 will air on Wednesday 25th August at 10pm ET on FX.

For UK viewers, AHS: Double Feature is will be able to stream on Star on Disney+ in October 2021.

AHS: Double Feature episode titles: How many episodes are there?

There will be 10 episodes of Double Feature, but the season will be split into two parts. Part 1 ('Red Tide') will reportedly consist of six episodes, with Part 2 ('Death Valley') consisting of the remaining four.

The episode titles for 'Red Tide' have been released:

Episode 1: 'Cape Fear' (airs August 25)

Episode 2: 'Pale' (airs August 25)

Episode 3: 'Thirst' (airs September 1)

Episode 4: 'Blood Buffet' (airs September 8)

Episode 5: 'Gaslight'

Episode 6: 'Winter Kills'

The episode titles for 'Death Valley' that have been released so far:

Episode 7: 'Take Me To Your Leader'

Episode 8: TBA

Episode 9: TBA

Episode 10: TBA

Where can I watch AHS: Double Feature online?

American Horror Story: Double Feature will air on FX but you can also watch on-demand after the episode has aired on FX on Hulu. You'll also be able to watch the show on other subscription services that also have the FX channel.

Is AHS: Double Feature on Netflix?

Unfortunately, AHS: Double Feature will not be available to watch on Netflix.

Previously, the latest AHS seasons dropped on Netflix one year after they aired on TV. Following the release of Star on Disney+, the new seasons will now air on the new streaming service instead.

How to watch American Horror Story: Double Feature in the UK

It's both good and bad news for UK viewers. The bad news is that you'll have to wait a while to be able to watch AHS: Double Feature on your TV screen.

The good news is that the entire season will be airing on Star on Disney+ in October 2021. The episodes will likely be released one at a time, once a week. There's no confirmed date for when it'll arrive on the streaming service just yet.

In previously years, FOX in the UK aired new episodes the day after their US broadcast but the channel was shut down in July 2021, with everything moving to Star on Disney+.

Clear your schedule, American Horror Stories starts streaming September 8, American Horror Story: Double Feature starts streaming in October on Star on Disney+. #DisneyPlusStar pic.twitter.com/UVen5O3gX8 — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) August 4, 2021

AHS: Double Feature plot: What is American Horror Story: Double Feature about?

AHS: Double Feature will consist of two different parts, with two different themes.

Part 1, titled 'Red Tide', will be set 'by the sea' in an isolated seaside community in Provincetown. The official synopsis reads: “A struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they're settled in, the town’s true residents begin to make themselves known.”

In this half of the season, we've got Finn Wittrock and Lily Rabe as the leads, with Evan Peters and Frances Conroy filling in as the apparent villains of the story. Sarah Paulson also returns with another show-stopping character.

Two times the terror. Watch #AHSDoubleFeature TONIGHT at 10p on FX. Next day #FXonHulu. pic.twitter.com/XcxPLMeFyW — AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) August 25, 2021

Part 2, titled 'Death Valley', will be set 'by the sand' and will likely feature aliens, extraterrestrial life and conspiracy theories, based on the teasers we've seen so far.

No synopsis has been released for this one yet, but a new trailer has given fans a glimpse at what to expect and teased at how the two seasons link.

Neal McDonough will be playing the real President Dwight D. Eisenhower. Eisenhower comes into contact with extraterrestrial beings who want to negotiate with him. Classified US Army documents, including an x-ray for 'Earhart' – presumably American aviator Amelia Earhart – are also seen, as well as alien autopsies.

John Carroll Lynch, Sarah Paulson, Lily Rabe, Nico Greetham, Rachel Hilson, Rebecca Dayan, Kaia Gerber, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman and Cody Fern will appear in this half of the season.

