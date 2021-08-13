Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson return in American Horror Story Double Feature trailer

By Katie Louise Smith

Sarah Paulson is literally unrecognisable!

After a year of waiting, American Horror Story is finally about to return to our screens – and the first trailer for AHS: Double Feature is officially here.

The tenth season of AHS will be a different one as it will be split into two parts, with two different casts and two different themes. Aliens and Sirens will take centre stage in the season, but fans still aren't quite sure how the two will connect.

But now that the first full length trailer is here, we definitely have more of an idea about what the hell is even going on this season. Watch the full trailer for AHS Double Feature – Part 1: Red Tide at the top of the page.

American Horror Story Double Feature trailer: Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson return. Picture: FX

Double Feature - Part 1 has the sub-title 'Red Tide', and will centre around a family who move to a creepy beach community.

The official synopsis reads: “A struggling writer, his pregnant wife, and their daughter move to an isolated beach town for the winter. Once they're settled in, the town’s true residents begin to make themselves known.”

The cast for 'Red Tide' has already been announced, with Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Macaulay Culkin, Frances Conroy, Lily Rabe, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross and Ryan Kiera Armstrong starring.

Denis O'Hare also returns for the first time since Roanoke.

Double Feature - Part 2 will be called 'Death Valley', and will focus on aliens and extraterrestrial life. Per the first AHS: Double Feature teaser, this one will take place "by the sand", presumably in California's Death Valley.

There's no official synopsis for this half of the season just yet, and there's also no glimpse of the latter half of the season in the trailer either. So far, the cast for Double Feature – Part 2 includes Neal McDonough.

For now, Death Valley remains a mystery...

AHS: Double Feature airs on August 25th on FX.

