American Horror Story season 10 theme is AHS: Double Feature

By Katie Louise Smith

American Horror Story: Double Feature will be coming soon.

At long last – American Horror Story season 10 is almost upon us. After being delayed due to the coronavirus, the season has finally started filming and now, we have our theme and title.

The theme for American Horror Story season 10 is... Double Feature.

Announcing the theme/title on Instagram on Friday 19th March, Ryan Murphy shared a teaser for AHS: Double Feature – and it already sounds like it's going to be a killer season. AHS: Double Feature will tell two horrifying stories: one by the sea and one by the sand.

What does that mean? Here's what we know about AHS: Double Feature so far.

In a follow up Instagram comment, Murphy revealed that AHS: Double Feature will consist of two seasons airing in one calendar year. One will be set 'by the sea', which will feature the cast that's already been announced. The other will be set 'by the sand', starring a different cast which will be announced soon.

AHS: Double Feature will consist of two seasons with two casts. Picture: via Instagram

As expected, the specific plots of AHS: Double Feature are still under wraps but so far, we've seen a number of hints as to what we can look forward to.

For the past few weeks, some of the cast (Finn Wittrock and Adina Porter were spotted in fan pictures) have been filming on location in Provincetown, Massachusetts, in an eerie seaside town. Murphy has also shared the first look at two terrifying, creepy figures that look set to roam the streets at night.

There's also been several teaser images that appear to tease the teeth of a siren.

Murphy has already given us our first glimpse at Leslie Grossman and new cast member Macaulay Culkin's characters on Instagram, too.

Grossman and Culkin will be appearing in the 'by the sea' part of the season, alongside Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Frances Conroy, Lily Rabe, Billie Lourd, Finn Wittrock, Adina Porter, Angelica Ross and Ryan Kiera Armstrong. More cast members will no doubt pop up through the season as well.

Based on an Instagram video posted on Armstrong's Instagram account, it looks like Kathy Bates may sadly no longer be part of the cast.

There's currently no official release date for AHS season 10. The season, which was originally meant to air in September 2020, was delayed due to COVID-19.

Thanks to Murphy's follow up comment, we know we'll be getting two seasons of AHS in 2021. Fingers crossed the first one arrives sooner rather than later because honestly? It's been TOO long.

