Sarah Paulson says she's unsure if she'll return to American Horror Story

3 August 2022, 16:30

By Katie Louise Smith

"I’m always open to it, but I feel like I’ve been doing it for a long time, and people might start getting sick of me in that world."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Since the very first season of American Horror Story, Sarah Paulson has been an absolute staple within the main cast. Since 2011, the actress has appeared in all but one season of the show (picking up five Emmy nominations along the way), but now she's revealed that she's not sure about her future on the show.

After skipping AHS: 1984, Sarah returned to American Horror Story for both parts of 2021's Double Feature season. Despite fan accounts reporting that she'll be back, Sarah has not yet been officially confirmed to appear in the mysterious, currently untitled, American Horror Story season 11.

American Horror Story has already been renewed for seasons 12 and 13, but will Sarah Paulson be part of the casts?

READ MORE: American Horror Story fans go on strike until Ryan Murphy releases details about AHS 11

Will Sarah Paulson be in American Horror Story season 11?
Will Sarah Paulson be in American Horror Story season 11? Picture: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage, FX

Discussing where she's at in her career right now and whether or not she'll be involved in any future seasons of American Crime Story, Sarah told Variety: "I’m sort of in this very interesting place where I’ve taken the last year off, which has been wild."

She continued: "I’ve said no to some things, which is a wildly new thing. I think the shows are always extraordinarily well-crafted and things I’ve always been so proud to be part of. So, never say never, but I’m sort of in this new space of seeing what comes and not pre-planning, which is very unlike me! I’m not saying I’m comfortable there yet, but I’m experimenting."

Sarah Paulson's latest Ryan Murphy role was Linda Tripp in Impeachment: American Crime Story
Sarah Paulson's latest Ryan Murphy role was Linda Tripp in Impeachment: American Crime Story. Picture: FX

Then, touching on her AHS future, Sarah added: "It’s not that I’m not open to it. I’m always open to it, but I feel like I’ve been doing it for a long time, and people might start getting sick of me in that world."

"Let someone else scream and run and cry for a second. Other people can do that too! Also, my nervous system. There was a time when I was younger when I was like, ‘I can do this all night. I love it!’ Now I’m like, ‘Momma’s tired!’"

She continued: “What I’m looking for is new. I’m looking for new experiences and looking to collaborate in new ways with young filmmakers. I’m interested in this idea of being the old lady on the set."

Us? Sick of Sarah Thee Paulson? In American Horror Story? NEVER!

Sarah Paulson portrayed two characters in AHS: Double Feature
Sarah Paulson portrayed two characters in AHS: Double Feature. Picture: FX

Secrecy surrounding the eleventh season of the horror anthology is at an all-time high. Few very details are known about the plot, the theme and the cast as of right now. (In fact, several AHS fan accounts have recently shared their disappointment in the lack of information and hype about the new season.)

AHS season 11 has reportedly started filming, and is set to premiere at some point later this year.

Read more about American Horror Story here:

WATCH: Sabrina Carpenter vs. The Most Impossible Sabrina Carpenter Quiz

Latest American Horror Story News

American Horror Story fans go on strike until Ryan Murphy releases details about AHS 11

American Horror Story fans go on strike until Ryan Murphy releases details about AHS 11

AHS Double Feature cast and characters

American Horror Story Double Feature: Who is in the Red Tide cast?

American Horror Story Double Feature is the highest rated AHS season on Rotten Tomatoes

American Horror Story Double Feature is the highest rated AHS season on Rotten Tomatoes

Is Sarah Paulson leaving American Horror Story?

Sarah Paulson doesn't know if she'll return to American Horror Story

Evan Peters will perform in drag in AHS: Double Feature episode 4

Evan Peters will perform in drag in AHS: Double Feature episode 4

Trending on PopBuzz

Khloe Kardashian likes hilarious video claiming Kris Jenner leaked Taylor Swift's private jet usage

Khloe Kardashian likes hilarious video claiming Kris Jenner leaked Taylor Swift's private jet usage

Taylor Swift

Dylan O'Brien says he's open to returning to Teen Wolf in the future

Dylan O'Brien says he's open to returning to Teen Wolf in the future

News

House of the Dragon writer says the show will "not depict sexual violence"

House of the Dragon writer says the show will "not depict sexual violence" following backlash

News

Stranger things season 5: Everything we know about the final season

Stranger Things season 5: Release date, spoilers, cast, news and trailers

Stranger Things

Demi Lovato 29 lyrics: Are they about Wilmer Valderrama? The meaning explained

Demi Lovato appears to call out age gap between her and ex Wilmer Valderrama in 29 lyrics

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato explains why she's updated her pronouns to she/her.

Demi Lovato explains why she's updated her pronouns to she/her

Demi Lovato