Sarah Paulson says she's unsure if she'll return to American Horror Story

By Katie Louise Smith

"I’m always open to it, but I feel like I’ve been doing it for a long time, and people might start getting sick of me in that world."

Since the very first season of American Horror Story, Sarah Paulson has been an absolute staple within the main cast. Since 2011, the actress has appeared in all but one season of the show (picking up five Emmy nominations along the way), but now she's revealed that she's not sure about her future on the show.

After skipping AHS: 1984, Sarah returned to American Horror Story for both parts of 2021's Double Feature season. Despite fan accounts reporting that she'll be back, Sarah has not yet been officially confirmed to appear in the mysterious, currently untitled, American Horror Story season 11.

American Horror Story has already been renewed for seasons 12 and 13, but will Sarah Paulson be part of the casts?

Will Sarah Paulson be in American Horror Story season 11? Picture: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage, FX

Discussing where she's at in her career right now and whether or not she'll be involved in any future seasons of American Crime Story, Sarah told Variety: "I’m sort of in this very interesting place where I’ve taken the last year off, which has been wild."

She continued: "I’ve said no to some things, which is a wildly new thing. I think the shows are always extraordinarily well-crafted and things I’ve always been so proud to be part of. So, never say never, but I’m sort of in this new space of seeing what comes and not pre-planning, which is very unlike me! I’m not saying I’m comfortable there yet, but I’m experimenting."

Sarah Paulson's latest Ryan Murphy role was Linda Tripp in Impeachment: American Crime Story. Picture: FX

Then, touching on her AHS future, Sarah added: "It’s not that I’m not open to it. I’m always open to it, but I feel like I’ve been doing it for a long time, and people might start getting sick of me in that world."

"Let someone else scream and run and cry for a second. Other people can do that too! Also, my nervous system. There was a time when I was younger when I was like, ‘I can do this all night. I love it!’ Now I’m like, ‘Momma’s tired!’"

She continued: “What I’m looking for is new. I’m looking for new experiences and looking to collaborate in new ways with young filmmakers. I’m interested in this idea of being the old lady on the set."

Us? Sick of Sarah Thee Paulson? In American Horror Story? NEVER!

Sarah Paulson portrayed two characters in AHS: Double Feature. Picture: FX

Secrecy surrounding the eleventh season of the horror anthology is at an all-time high. Few very details are known about the plot, the theme and the cast as of right now. (In fact, several AHS fan accounts have recently shared their disappointment in the lack of information and hype about the new season.)

AHS season 11 has reportedly started filming, and is set to premiere at some point later this year.

