American Horror Story spin-off series will be released in July on Hulu

The American Horror Stories spin-off series will feature a different horror story in each episode, and the first is rumoured to be set to return to the Murder House.

After a year without any new American Horror Story content, we're finally about to be fed. American Horror Stories, which is a new spin-off of the main show, will begin airing on Hulu in July 2021.

The show was announced back in May 2020 and is billed as "a new one-hour nightmare every week." The series will consist of self-contained standalone ghost stories, with a different story airing each week.

As always with AHS, details are scarce but recent reports suggest that the first episode could take us all the way back to the Murder House, as fans have been documenting the filming of the show at the iconic location for the past few weeks.

Teasing the release date, FX chairman John Landgraf revealed that American Horror Stories will drop in July, although an exact date has yet to be revealed.

The spin-off will be followed by the 10th season of American Horror Story, titled Double Feature. Double Feature will also reportedly conclude at Halloween, which means AHS season 10 could air as soon as the end of August.

The official casts for the individual American Horror Stories episodes are yet to be revealed. Murphy previously teased the return of some iconic cast members in a fan edited Zoom call, but none of those names have been confirmed for the spin-off series just yet.

Jessica Lange, Evan Peters, Sarah Paulson, Kathy Bates, Lily Rabe, Billie Lourd, Denis O'Hare, Angela Bassett, Emma Roberts, Angelica Ross, Leslie Grossman, Finn Wittrock, Taissa Farmiga, Dylan McDermott, Adina Porter and Cody Fern were all shown in the edited picture.

Sarah Paulson was asked whether she would appear in American Horror Stories during a virtual panel for Ratched and said that she wasn't sure whether she'd be acting in the show, but she thinks she'll be directing some of it instead.

While it's not yet officially confirmed by Murphy or any official AHS accounts, fans believe the first episode will take place at the Murder House. Kaia Gerber, Paris Jackson and other new cast members have been spotted filming at the iconic Rosenheim Mansion in Los Angeles.

