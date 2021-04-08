American Horror Story asks fans to vote on the next theme

By Katie Louise Smith

Ryan Murphy is teasing the "expanding" American Horror Story universe by asking fans to vote on their favourite future AHS theme: Bloody Mary, Sirens, Aliens or the Plague.

American Horror Story is just about to head into its milestone 10th season with AHS: Double Feature, and now it looks like the next theme could be in the hands of loyal fans.

Over the past few days, Ryan Murphy teased that the AHS universe would be "expanding" and has been asking fans to vote on their favourite potential American Horror Story themes. The vote started with 6 options: Sirens, Aliens, the Plague, Bloody Mary, Piggy Man and X-Mas Horror.

After an intense few rounds of voting, fans have whittled the choices down to: Sirens vs. Aliens and Bloody Mary vs. the Plague.

Whether or not Murphy and the AHS team will actually deliver a season based on a fan vote remains to be seen, but it looks like they're gaging interest on what audiences want to see happen next in the series. It might even have something to do with the upcoming spin-off series, American Horror Stories.

If you've been keeping up with the latest news about AHS season 10 (which will consist of two seasons; "one by the sea and one by the sand"), then you'll know that fans have been theorising for quite some time that part of it could be about Sirens anyway.

Murphy has been teasing a potential Sirens theme with pictures of Siren teeth on Instagram since August 2020. The 'sand and sea' tease from the title announcement also played into those theories.

This is not the first time Murphy has teased a return to the Alien subplot in AHS: Asylum either. While celebrating the 100th episode of the show, Murphy revealed that he was currently mulling it over between 3 ideas for the now-announced 10th season of the series – one of which was 'aliens'.

"Every season by Halloween, I come up with what the winner is and I already came up with an idea for season 10. There’s always the runner-ups, and I’m like ‘Hmm could this be something?’ he told Deadline. "We flirted with aliens, we flirted with space, we flirted with some things that were more interesting than others."

"The fans write in what they want, and they’re very excited about the Coven stuff and the aliens in season 2. They’ve always wanted something in space," Murphy explained.

So... Sirens, Aliens, Bloody Mary or the Plague? Which one would you like to see happen on American Horror Story next?