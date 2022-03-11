Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey says he thought he needed to be straight to be happy

By Sam Prance

Jonathan Bailey has opened up about his struggles to come out as gay and accept his sexuality.

Bridgerton actor Jonathan Bailey has opened up about being a gay actor and why he struggled to publicly come out as gay.

Ever since Bridgerton first aired in 2020, Netflix viewers have been obsessed with Jonathan Bailey. Not only does he play the role of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton brilliantly but he has also become a heartthrob all around the world. Whether Jonathan is on screen, on stage or guest-judging on RuPaul's Drag Race, fans can't get enough of the talented 33-year-old actor.

Now, Jonathan has revealed that he used to think that he needed to be straight to be happy and have a career as an actor.

Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey opens up about struggling to come out as gay. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Dior, Netflix

Speaking to British GQ, Jonathan opened up about the advice one of his gay friends, who is also an actor, was told and how it "stuck" with him. He said: "At the time he was told, ‘There’s two things we don’t want to know: if you’re an alcoholic or if you’re gay.' All it takes is for one of those people in that position of power to say that, and it ripples through."

Jonathan then explained: "So, yeah, of course I thought that. Of course I thought that in order to be happy I needed to be straight."

However, his perspective changed with time. Jonathan said: "I reached a point where I thought, ‘Fuck this', I’d much prefer to hold my boyfriend’s hand in public or be able to put my own face picture on Tinder and not be so concerned about that than get a part."

Jonathan Bailey recently appeared as a guest judge on RuPaul's Drag Race UK vs. the World. Picture: BBC

As for how he feels about being called a sex symbol, Jonathan said: "Any actor who thinks they’re a sex symbol? Cringe."

Bridgerton season 2 premieres worldwide on Netflix on March 25th.