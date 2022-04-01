Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan is “excited and terrified” about Penelope’s future sex scenes

By Katie Louise Smith

Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton "used to joke all the time" about Penelope and Colin's sex scenes, but it's now become "progressively less funny and more intimidating as time goes on".

Bridgerton season 2 has delivered one of the series' best couples in Anthony Bridgerton and Kate Sharma – and now fans are looking ahead to the big relationships coming next.

Bridgerton season 3, if it ends up following Julia Quinn's book series order, will see Benedict Bridgerton's relationship with Sophie Beckett at the forefront of the show but fans also think Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton's romance could be included in the next season too.

But as the season of Colin and Penelope approaches, Nicola Coughlan has now revealed that she and Luke Newton are starting to get more and more intimidated by their impending romance scenes.

Nicola Coughlan discusses her upcoming Bridgerton sex scenes. Picture: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Longchamp), Netflix

In case you aren't familiar with how Penelope's romantic storyline progresses in the book series, here's a quick and brief breakdown.

In book 4, titled 'Romancing Mister Bridgerton', Penelope finally gets her moment when she and Colin act on their (currently one-sided, soon to be romantic) relationship. Of course, the amount of sex scenes and the nature of them will be quite different from both Daphne and Simon and Kate and Anthony, but they'll still be there. This is Bridgerton, after all!

Penelope and Colin's storyline has long been a fan-favourite so fans are naturally very excited to see it all happen. Nicola Coughlan though? Well, she's excited... but also terrified.

Speaking of her upcoming storyline – and possible sex scenes – Nicola Coughlan told Digital Spy that the thought of it all was "exciting and terrifying."

"I think because when I signed on to this show, because it's based on the books, I knew that her love story was coming at some point, but it felt like a moment in the very distant future. And I know her love interest already, it's Colin Bridgerton," Nicola teased.

"Luke [Newton] and I, we used to joke about it all the time, and then it becomes progressively less funny and more intimidating as time goes on [...] I'm really interested in how it's gonna play out because she's quite modern a lot of ways in that she, she's a businesswoman. She's super serious about her career, but she also wants the love she also wants the marriage she wants."

It remains to be seen whether or not the show will dive into Penelope and Colin's relationship in season 3 or follow the book's storyline and see them take centre stage in season 4. Either way... POLIN IS HAPPENING!

