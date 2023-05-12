Queen Charlotte's Corey Mylchreest's broken ankle completely changed a key love scene

By Katie Louise Smith

"There's a tiny little wobble from me and the reason is because I had broken my ankle and I couldn't walk."

King George's love confession to Queen Charlotte? You wouldn't be the only one who's spent the best part of the last week or so absolutely obsessed over the romantic scene.

The pivotal scene from the final episode of Queen Charlotte has now joined the ranks of Bridgerton's other two memorable love confessions, and fans have been obsessing over every single detail between Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and George (Corey Mylchreest).

From the way George is frozen to the spot in response to Charlotte's words, to the way he wobbles briefly after they share a kiss... those details truly make the scene. But did you know that neither of them were actually in the original script?

Corey actually broke his ankle at some point during filming, and ended up having to shoot some scenes wearing a boot. In an interview with Seventeen, the actor revealed that his injury ended up changing that love confession scene completely – and fans think it actually made the scene more powerful.

Corey Mylchreest filmed Queen Charlotte's love confession with a broken ankle. Picture: Araya Doheny/Getty Images, @coreymylchreest via Instagram

Speaking at Paley Fest, Corey revealed his favourite "easter egg" to the outlet, explaining the reason why King George only stands in one specific place while confessing his love to Queen Charlotte.

"The beginning of episode 6, where George is forced by Charlotte to admit his love for her. In that scene, for some reason, George doesn't move. He's sat down, and then he stands up, and then Charlotte comes over to him and once he's stood up, they embrace," he says.

"There's a tiny little wobble from me and the reason is because I had broken my ankle and I couldn't walk. And you can see it when they kiss, and they hold each other at the end."

He continued: "The reason he doesn't walk– He was meant to walk in that scene and I had to just stay still because I was in a boot and I couldn't walk at all. I was on crutches as soon as they shouted cut."

While you can't see it in the scene, there's a couple of pictures and videos of Corey on set wearing the boot that have been shared on Instagram.

Over on Corey's Instagram, there's a video of him dancing with India while walking with a crutch, and another photo of his left leg in a boot. Corey has not yet shared how he broke his ankle.

How did Queen Charlotte's Corey Mylchreest break his ankle? Picture: @coreymylchreest via Instagram

The broken ankle revelation has shocked fans, because they thought George's stillness in that scene was a conscious choice made by Corey and director Tom Verica to showcase the fact that he was stunned by his love for Charlotte.

"I noticed the wobble and was like 'that man is in LOVE' 😂😂😂😂😂," one TikTok user wrote, while another added: "Not me thinking he was weakened by love 🙂"

Others thought the fact that Corey was unable to move actually bettered the scene. One fan commented: "A broken ankle really made that scene perfect. Damn"

"Him being still makes him appear almost helpless as if he’s accepting defeat and no longer running from his love so he ate," said another. A third added: "I think it’s better that he didn’t move bcs when I watched it he looked so stunned he couldn’t move or breathe."

Corey, really, really sorry to hear about your broken ankle and all that but also, wow, what a scene!

