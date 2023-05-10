Queen Charlotte's Corey Mylchreest lives with Reynolds actor Freddie Dennis in real life

10 May 2023, 15:34

Queen Charlotte's India Amarteifio & Corey Mylchreest Interview Each Other | Bridgerton

By Sam Prance

The actors behind King George and Reynolds are housemates as well as co-stars.

Queen Charlotte's Corey Mylchreest has revealed that he lives with Freddie Dennis who plays Reynolds on the Netflix show.

Ever since Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story came out last week (May 4), fans have been obsessed with the relationships between Queen Charlotte and King George and their secretaries. At first Queen Charlotte is perplexed by Brimsley but they soon come to greatly care for each other. Meanwhile, it's clear that King George and Reynolds are close from the start.

Now, Corey Mylchreest, who plays King George III, has revealed that he and Freddie Dennis are even more close off screen.

Queen Charlotte's Corey Mylchreest lives with Reynolds actor Freddie Dennis in real life. Picture: Dominik Bindl/Getty Images, @coreymylchreest via Instagram

In a brand new interview with PopBuzz, we asked Corey and India Amarteifio, who plays Queen Charlotte, who in the Queen Charlotte cast would they would trust most to be their royal advisors. India answered quickly by saying: "Probably my royal advisor in the show, who is Sam Clemmett, because he is just great and very mature and seems to know a lot about life."

Pondering the question, Corey then added: "I would probably go, Sam, I mean Sam would be a valuable ally, maybe [India], maybe my advisor in the show, Freddie Dennis, who I now live with, having not known him before. Who are we kidding, it's Freddie." Yes. Corey and Freddie bonded so much on set that they decided to move in with each other.

For anyone wondering how close, Corey and Freddie really are, all you need to do is take one look at their Instagram feeds. The boys regularly appear on each others pages and Corey recently posted a carousel in honour of Freddie with multiple adorable behind the scenes photos and videos of the duo together.

Corey captioned the dump: "And now the time has come to recognise the true King of the show... It's me. It's still me. Always will be. But this guy @freddiedennis is still kinda cool."

On screen besties being off screen besties. We love to see it.

