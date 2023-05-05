Queen Charlotte's Corey Mylchreest was convinced another actor had been cast as King George

Queen Charlotte's India Amarteifio & Corey Mylchreest Interview Each Other | Bridgerton

By Sam Prance

Corey Mylchreest thought his Queen Charlotte chances were over when he saw India Amarteifio audition with someone else.

Queen Charlotte's Corey Mylchreest has revealed that he thought that another actor was going to be cast as King George III.

It's impossible to imagine Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story without India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest as the young versions of Queen Charlotte and King George. Not only do India and Corey play both characters with charm and panache but they also have the kind of incredible chemistry that can't be replicated. The romance! The drama! The passion!

Now, Corey and India have opened up about their first impressions of each other and Corey has explained that he first met India with a different actor trying out for the role of George. Not only that but Corey was convinced that he'd lost the role.

Queen Charlotte's Corey Mylchreest was convinced another actor had been cast as King George. Picture: PopBuzz, Netflix

Speaking with PopBuzz about his first impressions of India, Corey said: "My first impressions of [India] were clouded by my first impressions of the other man who could have played George, who was Prince Charming embodied. He was about 6'4", chiselled jaw, pearly blue eyes, the most handsome man I've ever seen."

Corey then continued: "He came out the room with India, having just read as George, and I thought, 'This is my day over. They've already done it. They've already cast him'. And then I tried to get to know [India] quickly. Failed. Wasn't good, embarrassed myself."

Of course, Corey did get the part, so we can only imagine that he was the only one who ever doubted himself.

IMDb Exclusive Portraits With The Cast Of Queen Charlotte. Picture: Getty

As for India's impressions of Corey, she said: "My first impressions of Corey were pleasant. You seemed prepared and then we went and did the chemistry read and I realised it was all a lie. You were wearing a dark trench coat and an earring and you had no hair."

India ended by saying: "And I'd been told that there was a guy that they really wanted who's just shaved all his hair off and he walked in and I thought, 'Here he is'. That's the guy."

In other words, it seems like Corey was always the guy "they really wanted".

