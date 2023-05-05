Queen Charlotte's emotional ending scene leaves Bridgerton fans in tears

By Katie Louise Smith

"I started ugly crying when he said 'You did not go over the wall'"

If you've just finished watching Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, then you're probably an emotional wreck right now. That final scene? I might cry again just thinking about it.

Netflix's new limited series takes Bridgerton fans all the way back to the first meeting between Queen Charlotte and King George (India Amarteifio and Corey Mylchreest) ahead of their arranged marriage. Throughout the episodes, we see Charlotte and George's relationship develop. At first, Charlotte is hesitant, George is distant and neither particularly like each other. (Their sex scenes clearly say otherwise, though!)

They eventually share their true feelings but as Charlotte learns about George's mental illness, their relationship takes on a whole new series of challenges that threaten to separate them in more ways than one.

The final episode of Queen Charlotte gives viewers a rare, heartbreakingly emotional glimpse into their decades long love story, and viewers are in absolute bits over the whole thing.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for the Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story ending!

Queen Charlotte's final scene leaves Bridgerton fans in tears. Picture: Netflix

The series ends with Charlotte going to tell George the happy news that their son Edward is set to give them a grandchild and an heir, but she finds him speaking to himself and drawing on the walls again. She climbs under the bed in order to speak to him, mirroring a scene from earlier in the series, and he immediately recognises her.

"Your line will live on," Charlotte tells him, before he replies, "Our line". Then, older George reaches for Charlotte's hand, but she sees a young George thanking her. Older George returns, they share a kiss and, much to Charlotte's surprise, recalls the first time they met.

"Fancy meeting you here," he says, before adding the most emotional line of the entire series: "You did not go over the wall." "No, George. I did not go over the wall," Charlotte replies, calling back to the first moment they met.

The final moments then show King George looking at the young Charlotte, while Queen Charlotte looks at the younger King George.

Viewers are in absolute shambles.

"From the moment I saw you trying to go over the wall...I have loved you desperately..."



"You did not go over the wall."

"No, George. I did not go over the wall."



When I say I couldn't see through the tears #QueenCharlotte pic.twitter.com/7Jq7fZDlKu — gitme 🤟🏻🌸🎈🍎🐝 (@Coolcatdizi) May 4, 2023

#QueenCharlotte

ending of ep 1

"i should have gone over the wall"



ending of ep 6

"you did not go over the wall."

"no, George. i did not go over the wall. pic.twitter.com/bLY0iJkJ9U — CHARLOTTEGEORGE LOCKDOWN (@spelivqs) May 4, 2023

This moment right here!!!!

Even though they don’t end up with the happiest ending…

we find out no matter how things may be going with the king..

When Charlotte really needs to..

she can still find George🥰🥹#QueenCharlotte #QueenCharlotteABridgertonStory pic.twitter.com/l4c7dWbUFy — Belle (@izzybabesz) May 5, 2023

ep 6 ending of #QueenCharlotte got me like pic.twitter.com/cUZPAeQ6ZL — ari⁷ (@gcfshoya) May 4, 2023

I started ugly crying when he said “You did not go over the wall” 😭😭😭😭 #QueenCharlotte pic.twitter.com/toEQFP68N7 — #LaidBarePodcast (@Oloni) May 5, 2023

the transition of young!brimsley dancing with reynolds to old!brimsley dancing alone and charlotte and george under the bed while they also saw their younger selves was absolutely SICK i hope shonda pays for my therapy #QueenCharlotte

pic.twitter.com/1vJ9LF4Fz6 — noms (@gavinlbcarter) May 4, 2023

what gets me is the fact that the 1st scene of them under the bed it was charlotte who reached out for george’s hand and then when it was their older selves under the bed it was george who reaches out #QueenCharlotte pic.twitter.com/Kl7l1jr8rB — lima (@ninasverse) May 5, 2023

How many more times are we, as a society, going to let Shonda Rhimes ruin us emotionally and get away with it? You have done it again, Queen. Another television slay of magnificent proportion. Undefeated. The GOAT. We need another six episodes STAT.

