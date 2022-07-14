Regé-Jean Page says Bridgerton can recast the Duke if they want to

By Katie Louise Smith

Regé-Jean Page quit Bridgerton after season 1 and will not be reprising his role as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings in the future.

Bridgerton? Recasting the role of Simon Basset, thee Duke of Hastings? Well, no...they're not. But Regé-Jean Page wouldn't be mad if they did.

As any fans of Bridgerton will know, Regé-Jean Page's time as the Duke is done. The actor left the series shortly after season 1 was released. While Regé does not reprise his role in Bridgerton season 2, Simon still exists and is mentioned a handful of times by Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor), who returns alongside their six-month old son Augie.

Rumours began circulating last month (June) that Regé-Jean would return as the Duke in season 3, but he's pretty much quashed those rumours now. In fact, if Bridgerton wanted to recast the role, Regé has revealed that he would low-key be ok with it.

Regé-Jean Page says Bridgerton can recast Simon if they like. Picture: David Livingston/WireImage, Netflix

Speaking to Variety on the red carpet for his new movie The Gray Man, Regé was asked what he'd think if the show decided they wanted to bring back Simon and recast the character with a new actor.

"I mean, they’re free to do as they like," Regé replied with a laugh.

Speaking further about the reason why he was pretty much done with the character, Regé added: "Shonda [Rhimes] and I had a wonderful conversation at the end of Season 1. We were quite happy with how we stuck the landing on that one."

"We did so well on that redemptive arc that people forget that Simon was kind of horrific," he continued. "He was the best example of a Regency fuckboy that any of us had come across. And so, because we came around full circle so well, because we stuck that landing, you’re left with this great feeling.

"You really do have to be brave about ending stories like that."

Regé-Jean Page quit Bridgerton after season 1. Picture: Netflix

Bridgerton is no stranger to recasting characters. Earlier this year, the role of Francesca Bridgerton was recast with a brand new actress. Due to scheduling conflicts with another Netflix project on which she is the lead, Ruby Stokes unfortunately had to step away from the role. Hannah Dodd is set to take over as Francesca and will appear in season 3.

Recasting the role of Simon Basset would be devastating for fans who fell in love with Regé-Jean Page's brilliant portrayal and his chemistry with Phoebe Dynevor's Daphne Bridgerton.

But seeing as the Duke is not a main character in the rest of the books, it's unlikely that the show will recast the character anyway. Regé-Jean Page and that spoon could never be replaced!

What do you think? Do you want to see Bridgerton recast the role of the Duke of Hastings?

