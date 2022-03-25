Here’s how Bridgerton season 2 explains why Regé-Jean Page's Duke is missing

By Katie Louise Smith

Is Regé-Jean Page in Bridgerton season 2? Here's how the Netflix show explains where Simon Basset is after the actor's exit.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

As all eyes turn towards Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton and his quest to find a viscountess in Bridgerton season 2, viewers can't help but wonder... What will happen to the Duke of Hastings now that Regé-Jean Page has left the show?

Bridgerton fans were hoping to see Regé return as Simon Basset in an episode or two, particularly in the highly anticipated Pall Mall scene. But, it just wasn't meant to be as the actor quit the series a few months after season 1 aired.

Regé-Jean Page does not make a cameo in Bridgerton season 2, but the Duke is still present in the storyline. We just don't see him on screen at all. Here's how the new season explains Simon's whereabouts through Daphne's brief scenes.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Bridgerton season 2!

Bridgerton season 2 explains where Simon is following Regé-Jean Page's exit. Picture: Netflix

Where is the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton season 2?

Rather than completely ignoring Simon's character, the show does explain where the Duke actually is. Thankfully, he has not been completely written out of the story, he's simply just existing off-screen. The Duke is basically just chilling at home with his son.

Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, appears in the very first scene of season 2, arriving at the family home to support Eloise as she officially (and reluctantly) makes her debut. Daphne is quick to explain that she has left Simon at home with their baby son August a.k.a. Augie to be with Eloise on her big day.

Throughout the season, Daphne pops up by herself, sometimes accompanied by baby Augie but Simon remains firmly at home and away from the Bridgerton's family events.

Bridgerton season 2 introduces Daphne and Simon's son August. Picture: Netflix

Why did Regé-Jean Page leave Bridgerton?

Back in 2021, Regé-Jean Page made the decision to not return as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in Bridgerton season 2.

Explaining why he opted not to come back, he told Variety that he initially signed on to the show because producers told him: “It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year.”

“[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

In a separate interview with Variety, executive producer Shonda Rhimes added: "Rightfully, he said, 'I signed up to do this one lovely story, this closed-ended storyline. I'm good!' I don't blame him for that. I think that he was really smart to leave the perfection as the perfection."

Shonda also notes that while Regé was invited back for more, she doesn't think the Duke will ever appear on the show again: "He's an enormous star now. As I like to say, the idea that we would write Regé to stand around in the background doesn't make any sense at all to me. 'What would he do?' is what I like to say."

Read more about Bridgerton here: