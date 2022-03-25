Here’s how Bridgerton season 2 explains why Regé-Jean Page's Duke is missing

25 March 2022, 09:15

By Katie Louise Smith

Is Regé-Jean Page in Bridgerton season 2? Here's how the Netflix show explains where Simon Basset is after the actor's exit.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

As all eyes turn towards Jonathan Bailey's Anthony Bridgerton and his quest to find a viscountess in Bridgerton season 2, viewers can't help but wonder... What will happen to the Duke of Hastings now that Regé-Jean Page has left the show?

Bridgerton fans were hoping to see Regé return as Simon Basset in an episode or two, particularly in the highly anticipated Pall Mall scene. But, it just wasn't meant to be as the actor quit the series a few months after season 1 aired.

Regé-Jean Page does not make a cameo in Bridgerton season 2, but the Duke is still present in the storyline. We just don't see him on screen at all. Here's how the new season explains Simon's whereabouts through Daphne's brief scenes.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for Bridgerton season 2!

Bridgerton season 2 explains where Simon is following Regé-Jean Page's exit
Bridgerton season 2 explains where Simon is following Regé-Jean Page's exit. Picture: Netflix

Where is the Duke of Hastings in Bridgerton season 2?

Rather than completely ignoring Simon's character, the show does explain where the Duke actually is. Thankfully, he has not been completely written out of the story, he's simply just existing off-screen. The Duke is basically just chilling at home with his son.

Daphne Bridgerton, played by Phoebe Dynevor, appears in the very first scene of season 2, arriving at the family home to support Eloise as she officially (and reluctantly) makes her debut. Daphne is quick to explain that she has left Simon at home with their baby son August a.k.a. Augie to be with Eloise on her big day.

Throughout the season, Daphne pops up by herself, sometimes accompanied by baby Augie but Simon remains firmly at home and away from the Bridgerton's family events.

Bridgerton season 2 introduces Daphne and Simon's son August
Bridgerton season 2 introduces Daphne and Simon's son August. Picture: Netflix

Why did Regé-Jean Page leave Bridgerton?

Back in 2021, Regé-Jean Page made the decision to not return as Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, in Bridgerton season 2.

Explaining why he opted not to come back, he told Variety that he initially signed on to the show because producers told him: “It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year.”

“[I thought] ‘That’s interesting,’ because then it felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

In a separate interview with Variety, executive producer Shonda Rhimes added: "Rightfully, he said, 'I signed up to do this one lovely story, this closed-ended storyline. I'm good!' I don't blame him for that. I think that he was really smart to leave the perfection as the perfection."

Shonda also notes that while Regé was invited back for more, she doesn't think the Duke will ever appear on the show again: "He's an enormous star now. As I like to say, the idea that we would write Regé to stand around in the background doesn't make any sense at all to me. 'What would he do?' is what I like to say."

Read more about Bridgerton here:

WATCH: Chloe Moriondo, Alfie Templeman and Thomas Headon vs The Tower of Truth

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

What happens to Anthony and Kate in the Bridgerton books?

Does Anthony marry Kate in Bridgerton season 2? Here's what happens in the rest of the books
Bridgerton season 3: Here's what happens next

Bridgerton season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and what happens next
Nicola Coughlan says she thought she would be fired from Bridgerton.

Nicola Coughlan reveals why she thought she'd be fired from Bridgerton
Bridgerton season 2 soundtrack: All the song covers in each episode

Bridgerton season 2 soundtrack: Every song covered in each episode
Why Bridgerton season 2 has less sex scenes

Here's why there's less sex scenes in Bridgerton season 2

Trending on PopBuzz

Machine Gun Kelly declared "pop punk's crown Prince"

Machine Gun Kelly declared "pop punk's crown Prince" and pop-punk fans are furious

News

Olivia Rodrigo: Read the lyrics of her two new songs in Driving Home 2 U

Read the lyrics of Olivia Rodrigo’s two unreleased songs in Driving Home 2 U

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo almost scrapped 'Deja Vu' to avoid more "love triangle" drama

Olivia Rodrigo reveals she almost scrapped 'Deja Vu' to avoid more "love triangle" drama

Olivia Rodrigo

Charithra Chandran was cast as Edwina Sharma back in 2021

Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran said friends told her she only got cast as Edwina because she's "brown"
All the best Harry's House memes from Harry Styles' new album announcement

All the best Harry's House memes from Harry Styles' new album announcement

Harry Styles

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale