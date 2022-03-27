Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey wrote a 'little book' for his co-stars for when they become the lead character

27 March 2022, 09:35

By Katie Louise Smith

"He's actually got a little book to pass down to the brothers so we can use it for future series."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

If this is not the cutest story about the Bridgerton cast you've ever heard, we don't know what is.

Bridgerton season 2 sees Jonathan Bailey take centre stage, inheriting the show's male romantic lead role from Regé-Jean Page. Jonathan plays Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest Bridgerton sibling, and just like his character on the show, it sounds like Jonathan plays takes his fictional big brother role very seriously in real life too.

PopBuzz caught up with Jonathan and co-star Luke Newton (Colin) on the red carpet at Bridgerton season 2's world premiere earlier this week (Mar 22), and Luke opened up about the adorable book Jonathan has created to hand down to his on-screen brothers when their moment as the romantic lead of the show arrives.

READ MORE: Bridgerton season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and what happens next

Jonathan Bailey's created a 'little book' for his younger Bridgerton co-stars
Jonathan Bailey's created a 'little book' for his younger Bridgerton co-stars. Picture: Lia Toby/Getty Images, Netflix

Speaking to PopBuzz about what it's been like watching Jonathan take over as the lead role in season 2, Luke said: "Jonny is the epitome of a leading man...He's really stepped into the role and it's been a real lesson for me, you know, confirming seasons 3 and 4...just to be able to watch him and go like, 'Alright, this is how he copes with it and this is what he does."

Luke then revealed: "He's actually got a little book to pass down to the brothers so we can use it for future series."

Divulging further on what the book contains, Luke added: "It's like tips to cope with being at the forefront of the show. Just tips on how to deal with it and what gets him through the day."

When asked about what was written inside, Jonathan Bailey said he was keeping his words of wisdom between himself and his on-screen siblings.

"I'm not telling. That'd be revealing all the secrets. That's the true Whistledown," Jonathan told us. "It's going to be amazing where it gets to in eight or ten years time. I'm going to be a very proud older brother when I see Will Tilston and Florence Hunt get married."

Bridgerton has already been renewed for seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix, with Luke Thompson's Benedict and Luke Newton's Colin presumably taking the lead in each one.

If Netflix renews the series further, viewers will likely end up seeing Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Francesca (Ruby Stokes), Gregory (Will Tilston) and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt) all take centre stage at some point, with on-screen big bro Jonathan Bailey's adorable notebook guiding them along the way.

Read more about Bridgerton here:

WATCH: Shonda Rhimes says fans will have a shorter wait for Bridgerton season 3

Latest TV & Film

See more Latest TV & Film

What happens to Anthony and Kate in the Bridgerton books?

Does Anthony marry Kate in Bridgerton season 2? Here's what happens in the rest of the books
Bridgerton season 3: Here's what happens next

Bridgerton season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and what happens next
Nicola Coughlan says she thought she would be fired from Bridgerton.

Nicola Coughlan reveals why she thought she'd be fired from Bridgerton
Bridgerton season 2 soundtrack: All the song covers in each episode

Bridgerton season 2 soundtrack: Every song covered in each episode
Why Bridgerton season 2 has less sex scenes

Here's why there's less sex scenes in Bridgerton season 2

Trending on PopBuzz

Machine Gun Kelly declared "pop punk's crown Prince"

Machine Gun Kelly declared "pop punk's crown Prince" and pop-punk fans are furious

News

Olivia Rodrigo: Read the lyrics of her two new songs in Driving Home 2 U

Read the lyrics of Olivia Rodrigo’s two unreleased songs in Driving Home 2 U

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo almost scrapped 'Deja Vu' to avoid more "love triangle" drama

Olivia Rodrigo reveals she almost scrapped 'Deja Vu' to avoid more "love triangle" drama

Olivia Rodrigo

Bridgerton season 2 explains where Simon is following Regé-Jean Page's exit

Here’s how Bridgerton season 2 explains why Regé-Jean Page's Duke is missing
Charithra Chandran was cast as Edwina Sharma back in 2021

Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran said friends told her she only got cast as Edwina because she's "brown"

More TV & Film

The Umbrella Academy

Stranger Things

American Horror Story

You

Sex Education

RuPaul's Drag Race

On My Block

Riverdale