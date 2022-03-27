Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey wrote a 'little book' for his co-stars for when they become the lead character

By Katie Louise Smith

"He's actually got a little book to pass down to the brothers so we can use it for future series."

If this is not the cutest story about the Bridgerton cast you've ever heard, we don't know what is.

Bridgerton season 2 sees Jonathan Bailey take centre stage, inheriting the show's male romantic lead role from Regé-Jean Page. Jonathan plays Anthony Bridgerton, the eldest Bridgerton sibling, and just like his character on the show, it sounds like Jonathan plays takes his fictional big brother role very seriously in real life too.

PopBuzz caught up with Jonathan and co-star Luke Newton (Colin) on the red carpet at Bridgerton season 2's world premiere earlier this week (Mar 22), and Luke opened up about the adorable book Jonathan has created to hand down to his on-screen brothers when their moment as the romantic lead of the show arrives.

Jonathan Bailey's created a 'little book' for his younger Bridgerton co-stars. Picture: Lia Toby/Getty Images, Netflix

Speaking to PopBuzz about what it's been like watching Jonathan take over as the lead role in season 2, Luke said: "Jonny is the epitome of a leading man...He's really stepped into the role and it's been a real lesson for me, you know, confirming seasons 3 and 4...just to be able to watch him and go like, 'Alright, this is how he copes with it and this is what he does."

Luke then revealed: "He's actually got a little book to pass down to the brothers so we can use it for future series."

Divulging further on what the book contains, Luke added: "It's like tips to cope with being at the forefront of the show. Just tips on how to deal with it and what gets him through the day."

When asked about what was written inside, Jonathan Bailey said he was keeping his words of wisdom between himself and his on-screen siblings.

"I'm not telling. That'd be revealing all the secrets. That's the true Whistledown," Jonathan told us. "It's going to be amazing where it gets to in eight or ten years time. I'm going to be a very proud older brother when I see Will Tilston and Florence Hunt get married."

Bridgerton has already been renewed for seasons 3 and 4 at Netflix, with Luke Thompson's Benedict and Luke Newton's Colin presumably taking the lead in each one.

If Netflix renews the series further, viewers will likely end up seeing Eloise (Claudia Jessie), Francesca (Ruby Stokes), Gregory (Will Tilston) and Hyacinth (Florence Hunt) all take centre stage at some point, with on-screen big bro Jonathan Bailey's adorable notebook guiding them along the way.

