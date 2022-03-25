Bridgerton season 2 soundtrack: Every song covered in each episode

By Katie Louise Smith

From Rihanna and Madonna to Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles, here's all the instrumental string covers included in Bridgerton season 2.

Time to fire up your speakers because Bridgerton season 2's soundtrack has officially arrived and it's full of incredible covers.

Bridgerton season 1 sent fans wild thanks to the dreamy cover of Taylor Swift's 'Wildest Dreams' that accompanied Daphne and Simon's much talked about sex montage – and season 2 is set to do exactly same with the latest batch of string covers. (Calvin Harris & Disciple's 'How Deep Is Your Love'? We will be discussing that scene at a later date!)

Speaking about how and why each of the covers were chosen for the new season, showrunner Chris Van Dusen told Netflix's Tudum: "It’s a good link for everyone to instantly recognize their own feelings in these characters that are in a very different environment than they are. But these songs that people know immediately help connect you even more to these characters. And, obviously, they’re all dealing with feelings that everyone still deals with now."

From Rihanna and Madonna's iconic bops to Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles' biggest hits, here's all the instrumental string covers included in Bridgerton season 2.

What songs are in Bridgerton season 2?

Bridgerton season 2 soundtrack: All the song covers in each episode. Picture: Netflix

Nirvana - ‘Stay Away’

Performed by Vitamin String Quartet. Appears in Bridgerton season 2, episode 1.

Madonna - ‘Material Girl’

Performed by Kris Bowers. Appears in Bridgerton season 2, episode 1.

Rihanna - ‘Diamonds’

Performed by Hannah V & Joe Rodwell. Appears in Bridgerton season 2, episode 1.

Robyn - ‘Dancing On My Own’

Performed by Vitamin String Quartet. Appears in Bridgerton season 2, episode 4.

Alanis Morissette - ‘You Oughta Know’

Performed by Duomo. Appears in Bridgerton season 2, episode 5.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Performed by Kris Bowers. Appears in Bridgerton season 2, episode 6.

Harry Styles - ‘Sign Of The Times’

Performed by Steve Horner. Appears in Bridgerton season 2, episode 6.

Pink - ‘What About Us’

Performed by Duomo. Appears in Bridgerton season 2, episode 6.

Calvin Harris & Disciples - ‘How Deep Is Your Love’

Performed by Kiris. Appears in Bridgerton season 2, episode 7.

Miley Cyrus - ‘Wrecking Ball’

Performed by Midnight String Quartet. Appears in Bridgerton season 2, episode 8.

